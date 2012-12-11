Dec 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Partholon CDO I based on the trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, the application of our criteria, and recent transaction developments.

-- Following our review, we have raised our rating on the class R combination notes.

-- At the same time, we have lowered our ratings on the class C-1 and C-2 notes and have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-3, B-1, B-2, and B-3 notes. Partholon CDO I is a cash flow corporate loan CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Partholon CDO I PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance based on the Nov. 1. 2012 trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, and considering recent transaction developments. We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov 29, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Since our previous review of the transaction on Dec. 22, 2011, we have observed further deleveraging of the senior notes, which has resulted in an increase in the credit enhancement for all classes of notes. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool is also higher now. However, the proportion of assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has increased (in percentage terms). We have also observed an increase in assets that we consider to be rated below 'CCC-' ('CC', 'SD' and 'D') both in notional and percentage terms. All par coverage tests comply with the required trigger under the transaction documents.

We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2009 cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) at each rating level. We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate.

We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios. To help assess the credit risk of the collateral pool, we used CDO Evaluator 6.0.1 to generate SDRs (scenario default rates) at each rating level--which ranged between 0% to 100% consistent with stresses that we view to be commensurate with different rating levels. We then compared these SDRs with their respective BDRs.

Taking into account the observations outlined above--we consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A-1, A-3, B-1, B-2, and B-3 notes in this transaction to be commensurate with their current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

With partial decoupling of the class R combination notes into their components, our cash flow analysis now supports a higher rating than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes.

Although the results of our cash flow analysis above suggest higher ratings for the class C-1 and C-2 notes, we have lowered our ratings on these notes based on the maximum ratings achievable under the largest obligor default test.

The largest obligor test is a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria. This test addresses event and model risk that might be present in the transaction and assesses whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement (not counting excess spread) to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset defaults based on the ratings on the underlying assets, with a flat recovery of 5%.

Based on our counterparty analysis, we concluded that the transaction documentation for the derivative counterparties does not entirely comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. We have analyzed the transaction's exposure to the derivative counterparties and concluded that the derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings that we have assigned. The bank account documentation complies with our 2012 counterparty criteria.

Partholon CDO I is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Partholon CDO I PLC

EUR437.425 Miilion Fixed-Rate, Floating-Rate, And Zero-Coupon Notes

Rating Raised

R Comb AAA (sf) A+ (sf)

Ratings Lowered

C-1 CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)

C-2 CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A-1 AAA (sf)

A-3 AAA (sf)

B-1 A+ (sf)

B-2 A+ (sf)

B-3 A+ (sf)

Comb--Combination notes.