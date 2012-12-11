(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Corpus Christi, Texas (the city) revenue bonds:

--Approximately $154.9 million utility system junior lien revenue and refunding bonds, series 2012;

--Approximately $68.6 million utility system junior lien revenue improvement bonds, series 2012.

The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale on Dec. 12, 2012. Proceeds will be used to refund approximately $108 million prior lien bonds, to pay for various utility capital improvements, and pay issuance costs.

In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AA-' rating on the following outstanding revenue bonds:

--Approximately $384 million (net of refunding) waterworks and sewer system capital improvement revenue bonds (prior lien bonds).

The Rating Outlook is Stable.