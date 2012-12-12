(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 -
Summary analysis -- Krakow (City of) ------------------------------ 12-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Poland
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Sep-2008 A-/-- A-/--
16-May-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The rating on the City of Krakow reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view that the city benefits from a strong budgetary performance that will
likely persist in 2012-2015, in line with the city's prudent long-term
financial planning and based on its wealthy economy, which is focused on the
service sector. The city's weak liquidity, as well as its limited financial
flexibility and debt-raising capacity, constrain the ratings.
Krakow, the second-largest city in the Republic of Poland (foreign currency:
A-/Stable/A-2; local currency: A/Stable/A-1), benefits from a wealthy economy
concentrated in the service sector. We estimate the city's GDP per capita to
be about $21,500 in 2011, which has remained largely flat in U.S. dollar terms
since 2008 given the depreciation of the Polish zloty (PLN) in combination
with moderate economic growth. In 2012-2015, we expect the city's real GDP to
grow by 3.0% annually (in line with our forecast for Poland), supporting an
increase in the city's revenue.
Nevertheless, Krakow's revenues are affected by the volatility of its real
estate market and terms of trade. We estimate that revenues from the property
transaction tax and corporate profit tax, which in the past accounted for
about 15% of the city's tax revenues, will have halved in real terms between
2008 and 2012.
As a result, in line with our base-case scenario, we expect the city council
to raise real estate and vehicle taxes up to the legal limits, and to contain
spending on education and transport. The new national regulation for municipal
borrowings, whereby debt service should not exceed a three-year average
operating surplus plus privatization receipts by 2014, leaves the city with
little choice but to improve budgetary performance.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the city's budgetary
performance will remain strong, thanks to rising taxes and the privatization
of municipal assets. In 2012-2015, we expect the city's operating surplus to
average a sound 8% of operating revenues. During this period, we also forecast
a minor deficit after capital accounts on average because, in line with its
long-term financial plan, the city has already implemented the most urgent
investment projects. These include Krakow's construction of a waste water
treatment plant and the reconstruction of football stadiums.
Given tighter municipal borrowing restrictions and because the city is already
close to the legal debt-service threshold, Krakow plans to increase borrowings
via municipal companies, notably holding and transport companies. This will
likely fuel an accumulation of tax-supported debt up to 70%-80% of
consolidated operating revenues in 2012-2015, which is still moderate compared
with peers.
However, the anticipated tax increase will further constrain the city's
budgetary flexibility, which is already low due to its limited control over
the rates and bases of its main taxes.
Liquidity
We assess Krakow's liquidity as "negative." Under our base-case scenario, we
expect the city's available cash and committed facilities to cover at least
40% of the debt service falling due over the next 12 months. We anticipate
that the city's access to external liquidity will remain satisfactory in this
period.
In the second half of 2011 and the first half of 2012, the city's average
available liquid assets (including cash on accounts), its credit line, and
other contracted but undrawn credit facilities, accounted for about PLN187
million. From the beginning of 2012, the city increased its committed facility
with one of the largest Polish banks to PLN200 million from PLN150 million.
The duration of this credit line is four years, but it should be replenished
by the end of each financial year during this period.
If, in line with our base-case scenario, the city remains committed to
balancing its budget in the near term, we believe that its internal cash
position will remain largely unchanged in late 2012 and throughout 2013.
Nevertheless, we also assume that the city's liquidity coverage will gradually
improve, but remain below 80% of the next-12-months debt service until 2015.
Taking into account the city's current debt-repayment schedule and a recent
revision of its debt policy that increases its reliance on long-term
borrowings, we estimate that debt service as a percentage of operating
revenues should peak at about 16.6% in 2012. After that, we forecast that it
will gradually decline to about 7% in 2015.
Krakow is also exposed to market interest rates and foreign exchange risks, as
all the city's borrowings have variable interest rates. That said, we consider
this risk to be moderate in the short term. The city's foreign-exchange risk
is diminishing as its foreign-currency loans amortize; these account for about
14% of the city's outstanding debt, while new borrowings are all denominated
in local currency.
We view the city's access to external liquidity as "satisfactory," due to
weaknesses we perceive in the domestic banking sector, reflected in our
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '5' ('1' being the
lowest risk and '10' being the highest; for more details see "BICRA On Poland
Maintained At Group '5', Industry Risk Score Revised To '5' On Regulatory
Framework Improvement," published on Sept. 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Krakow's commitment to increasing
revenues, containing spending, and relying on medium-to-long-term borrowings
in 2013-2015 will help the city maintain its strong budgetary performance and
mitigate its currently weak liquidity position. In our base-case scenario, we
also factor in a gradual but structural improvement in liquidity coverage, as
well as greater prudency in liquidity risk management.
We could lower the rating within the next 24 months if, in line with our
downside scenario, the city fails to stabilize its operating surplus above
7%-8% of operating revenues. Under the restriction of municipal borrowings
from 2014, materially lower operating revenues than we anticipate would force
Krakow to sell municipal assets and reduce operating spending in 2013. In this
case, the city would temporarily boost its self-funding capacity, but would
likely see budgetary performance weaken further in 2014-2015, when operating
spending would rebound.
Additionally, we could lower the rating if Krakow does not pursue a
risk-averse liquidity policy. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating by
at least four notches if Krakow's liquidity position weakens further, forcing
the city to return to relying on short-term borrowings. This situation could
occur due to either consistently low cash holdings or restricted debt market
access.
If we were to raise the foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland,
in combination with several other positive ratings factors, we could
subsequently raise the rating on Krakow. In line with our upside scenario for
the city's individual credit profile, such additional factors would include an
improvement in Krakow's financial management, especially liquidity management
and political strength. This would lead to a better liquidity position,
through a build-up of cash reserves, and continued efforts to increase debt
duration. However, we view this scenario as unlikely within the next two years.
Comparative Analysis
Krakow is rated on par with the Czech city of Olomouc (A-/Positive/A-2), due
to Krakow's stronger budgetary performance and lower debt burden, which
mitigate its weaker liquidity position.
Krakow is rated one notch above the Polish city of Lodz (BBB+/Stable/--), due
to Krakow's stronger economic base, which translates into a more robust
self-funding capacity and lower infrastructure needs, which result in greater
budgetary flexibility than that of Lodz.
Krakow is rated one notch above the Italian cities of Milan (BBB+/Negative/--)
and Turin (BBB+/Negative/--), whose ratings are capped by those on the
sovereign.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S.
Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their
Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009