(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Krakow (City of) ------------------------------ 12-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Poland

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Sep-2008 A-/-- A-/--

16-May-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the City of Krakow reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the city benefits from a strong budgetary performance that will likely persist in 2012-2015, in line with the city's prudent long-term financial planning and based on its wealthy economy, which is focused on the service sector. The city's weak liquidity, as well as its limited financial flexibility and debt-raising capacity, constrain the ratings.

Krakow, the second-largest city in the Republic of Poland (foreign currency: A-/Stable/A-2; local currency: A/Stable/A-1), benefits from a wealthy economy concentrated in the service sector. We estimate the city's GDP per capita to be about $21,500 in 2011, which has remained largely flat in U.S. dollar terms since 2008 given the depreciation of the Polish zloty (PLN) in combination with moderate economic growth. In 2012-2015, we expect the city's real GDP to grow by 3.0% annually (in line with our forecast for Poland), supporting an increase in the city's revenue.

Nevertheless, Krakow's revenues are affected by the volatility of its real estate market and terms of trade. We estimate that revenues from the property transaction tax and corporate profit tax, which in the past accounted for about 15% of the city's tax revenues, will have halved in real terms between 2008 and 2012.

As a result, in line with our base-case scenario, we expect the city council to raise real estate and vehicle taxes up to the legal limits, and to contain spending on education and transport. The new national regulation for municipal borrowings, whereby debt service should not exceed a three-year average operating surplus plus privatization receipts by 2014, leaves the city with little choice but to improve budgetary performance.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the city's budgetary performance will remain strong, thanks to rising taxes and the privatization of municipal assets. In 2012-2015, we expect the city's operating surplus to average a sound 8% of operating revenues. During this period, we also forecast a minor deficit after capital accounts on average because, in line with its long-term financial plan, the city has already implemented the most urgent investment projects. These include Krakow's construction of a waste water treatment plant and the reconstruction of football stadiums.

Given tighter municipal borrowing restrictions and because the city is already close to the legal debt-service threshold, Krakow plans to increase borrowings via municipal companies, notably holding and transport companies. This will likely fuel an accumulation of tax-supported debt up to 70%-80% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012-2015, which is still moderate compared with peers.

However, the anticipated tax increase will further constrain the city's budgetary flexibility, which is already low due to its limited control over the rates and bases of its main taxes.

Liquidity

We assess Krakow's liquidity as "negative." Under our base-case scenario, we expect the city's available cash and committed facilities to cover at least 40% of the debt service falling due over the next 12 months. We anticipate that the city's access to external liquidity will remain satisfactory in this period.

In the second half of 2011 and the first half of 2012, the city's average available liquid assets (including cash on accounts), its credit line, and other contracted but undrawn credit facilities, accounted for about PLN187 million. From the beginning of 2012, the city increased its committed facility with one of the largest Polish banks to PLN200 million from PLN150 million. The duration of this credit line is four years, but it should be replenished by the end of each financial year during this period.

If, in line with our base-case scenario, the city remains committed to balancing its budget in the near term, we believe that its internal cash position will remain largely unchanged in late 2012 and throughout 2013. Nevertheless, we also assume that the city's liquidity coverage will gradually improve, but remain below 80% of the next-12-months debt service until 2015. Taking into account the city's current debt-repayment schedule and a recent revision of its debt policy that increases its reliance on long-term borrowings, we estimate that debt service as a percentage of operating revenues should peak at about 16.6% in 2012. After that, we forecast that it will gradually decline to about 7% in 2015.

Krakow is also exposed to market interest rates and foreign exchange risks, as all the city's borrowings have variable interest rates. That said, we consider this risk to be moderate in the short term. The city's foreign-exchange risk is diminishing as its foreign-currency loans amortize; these account for about 14% of the city's outstanding debt, while new borrowings are all denominated in local currency.

We view the city's access to external liquidity as "satisfactory," due to weaknesses we perceive in the domestic banking sector, reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '5' ('1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest; for more details see "BICRA On Poland Maintained At Group '5', Industry Risk Score Revised To '5' On Regulatory Framework Improvement," published on Sept. 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Krakow's commitment to increasing revenues, containing spending, and relying on medium-to-long-term borrowings in 2013-2015 will help the city maintain its strong budgetary performance and mitigate its currently weak liquidity position. In our base-case scenario, we also factor in a gradual but structural improvement in liquidity coverage, as well as greater prudency in liquidity risk management. We could lower the rating within the next 24 months if, in line with our downside scenario, the city fails to stabilize its operating surplus above 7%-8% of operating revenues. Under the restriction of municipal borrowings from 2014, materially lower operating revenues than we anticipate would force Krakow to sell municipal assets and reduce operating spending in 2013. In this case, the city would temporarily boost its self-funding capacity, but would likely see budgetary performance weaken further in 2014-2015, when operating spending would rebound.

Additionally, we could lower the rating if Krakow does not pursue a risk-averse liquidity policy. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating by at least four notches if Krakow's liquidity position weakens further, forcing the city to return to relying on short-term borrowings. This situation could occur due to either consistently low cash holdings or restricted debt market access.

If we were to raise the foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on Poland, in combination with several other positive ratings factors, we could subsequently raise the rating on Krakow. In line with our upside scenario for the city's individual credit profile, such additional factors would include an improvement in Krakow's financial management, especially liquidity management and political strength. This would lead to a better liquidity position, through a build-up of cash reserves, and continued efforts to increase debt duration. However, we view this scenario as unlikely within the next two years.

Comparative Analysis

Krakow is rated on par with the Czech city of Olomouc (A-/Positive/A-2), due to Krakow's stronger budgetary performance and lower debt burden, which mitigate its weaker liquidity position.

Krakow is rated one notch above the Polish city of Lodz (BBB+/Stable/--), due to Krakow's stronger economic base, which translates into a more robust self-funding capacity and lower infrastructure needs, which result in greater budgetary flexibility than that of Lodz.

Krakow is rated one notch above the Italian cities of Milan (BBB+/Negative/--) and Turin (BBB+/Negative/--), whose ratings are capped by those on the sovereign.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Liquidity Of Non-U.S. Local And Regional Governments And Related Entities And For Rating Their Commercial Paper Programs, Oct. 15, 2009