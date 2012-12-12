Dec 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on Talisman 1 Finance's class G notes due to principal losses.

-- Talisman 1 Finance is a German CMBS transaction, which closed in 2005, with notes totaling EUR554.35 million. The notes have a legal final maturity in January 2014.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'D (sf)' credit ratings on Talisman 1 Finance PLC's class G commercial mortgage-backed notes.

In 2011, the issuer fully redeemed the class D, E, and F notes as a result of the sale of the Berlin property from the Alpha loan. Consequently, EUR4.2 million of the balance of the class G notes was written-off due to principal losses, and we lowered our rating on this class of notes to 'D (sf)' (see "Various Rating Actions On Talisman 1 Finance's German CMBS Notes After Repayment Of Largest Loan," published on Feb. 22, 2011).

In January 2012, we received a special notice stating that the issuer is investigating a letter from the prime B lender, claiming reimbursement of deductions on the repayment of the Prime Whole Loan. The cash manager, under the issuer's instructions, is holding in the collection account an amount (EUR1.1 million) relating to the final repayment of principal on the Alpha Loan, the last outstanding loan.

The final distribution of the funds collected in January 2012 will not be made until the claim is resolved. However, because our rating on the class G notes is already at 'D (sf)' due to principal losses, in our opinion, the outcome is not rating dependent. Consequently, we have affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class G notes.

Talisman 1 Finance is a German commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, which closed in 2005, with notes totaling EUR554.35 million. The notes have a legal final maturity in January 2014.

