(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Bank's (DNB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed DNB Boligkreditt, the bank's covered
bond vehicle, Long-term IDR at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
DNB's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise in a solid Norwegian
economy, resilient profitability and acceptable capital ratios. They also factor
in its exposure to commercial real estate and shipping, wholesale funding
reliance, as well as significant house price increases in Norway.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that DNB will maintain its resilient
profitability while not increasing its risk profile, and keep a large, high
quality liquidity portfolio to mitigate exposure to wholesale funding markets.
Downward pressure on the bank's ratings is most likely to be a result of worse
than expected asset quality deterioration in its commercial real estate or
shipping portfolios. As a result of DNB's relatively significant exposures to
cyclical industries, combined with its structural reliance on wholesale funding
and already high ratings, upside potential for its ratings is limited.
Fitch expects DNB's performance in 2013 to remain robust, driven by deposit and
loan volume increases, combined with widening lending margins. Given the benign
environment in Norway, and strong outlook, Fitch does not expect loan impairment
charges to materially increase in the short-term.
DNB's asset quality is generally good, in particular in its domestic retail
lending. A strong Norwegian economy with low unemployment combined with low
interest rates is likely to keep non-performing loans low in the retail
portfolio in 2013. This is supported by the good debt serviceability of
Norwegian households and a strong social safety net. Commercial real estate and
shipping continues to represent the most significant downside risk for the bank,
although Fitch expects these to be manageable for the bank.
House prices continue to increase in Norway, and household debt levels are high
in a European context. Fitch does not expect a significant correction in its
base case. However, if there was a significant drop in property prices, the
agency believes reduced consumer confidence and consumption affecting corporate
asset quality would be the most likely consequence.
DNB is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. It has maintained
good access to domestic and international funding markets, and continues to
lengthen its funding profile. Nevertheless, this funding structure requires open
and efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable costs, and Fitch
expects DNB to maintain a significant liquidity buffer to mitigate this risk.
DNB's capitalisation is acceptable although it lags some of the best-capitalised
Nordic banks. The difference is largely because DNB generally uses higher risk
weights than, in particular, its Swedish peers. Its leverage ratio is more
moderate than most Nordic peers'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DNB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that
there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from
the Norwegian authorities if required. This is driven by DNB's importance within
the Norwegian financial sector, with around one-third of deposits at
end-September 2012, and the 34%-ownership by the Norwegian state.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Norwegian
authorities to provide timely support to the bank.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
DNB Boligkreditt is a wholly owned covered bonds issuing subsidiary of DNB. Its
IDRs are aligned with DNB's because of its close integration within the group
and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in DNB's IDRs.
Fitch no longer considers it meaningful to have IDRs on specialist funding
vehicles where the sole purpose is to issue covered bonds for their parents, and
there are no obligations outstanding in the market except for covered bonds (see
"Fitch Affirms & Withdraws IDRs of Six Specialist Covered Bond Issuers", dated 6
November 2012, at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch believes DNB Boligkreditt may
issue unsecured obligations in the market in the foreseeable future, and
therefore maintains its IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
DNB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
DNB Boligkreditt
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'