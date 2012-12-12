BRIEF-Notoria Serwis Q4 net result turns to profit of 23,567 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Dnepropetrovsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'B'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(ukr)'/Stable.
The ratings have been withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Dnepropetrovsk Region.
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which has called for cost cuts at Bank of New York Mellon for years, exited its position in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.