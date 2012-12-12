(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Dnepropetrovsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'B'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(ukr)'/Stable.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Dnepropetrovsk Region.