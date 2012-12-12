BRIEF-Notoria Serwis Q4 net result turns to profit of 23,567 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO), and SME CLO (small and midsize enterprise collateralized loan obligation) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2012 (see "Related Research").
As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO, and SME CLO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.
In November 2012, we issued a total of 11 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which six were for cash and hybrid CDOs and five were issued for synthetic CDOs. We issued no rating confirmations for SME CLOs this month.
RELATED RESEARCH
-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, 2012, Dec. 12, 2012
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which has called for cost cuts at Bank of New York Mellon for years, exited its position in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.