Dec 12 -
Summary analysis -- C.A.T. oil AG --------------------------------- 12-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/B Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field
Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
07-Mar-2008 B+/B B+/B
Rationale
The ratings on Austria-registered oilfield services company C.A.T. oil AG
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "weak"
business profile and "significant" financial risk profile. We view C.A.T.
oil's management and governance to be "satisfactory". C.A.T. oil operates in
Russia and Kazakhstan.
The ratings are constrained by our view of the industry's cyclicality,
competitiveness, and limited barriers to entry. The company's small scale
constrains its pricing power and diversity, and it faces risks inherent to
operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local
currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA').
These constraints are partly offset by C.A.T. oil's strong niche positions in
the well-process services of hydraulic fracturing and sidetracking, favorable
market conditions, and a new conventional drilling fleet. Other strengths
include Russia's less volatile oilfield services industry compared with
similar markets, and the company's low leverage, adequate corporate governance
practices and transparency, conservative financial policies, and strong
liquidity.
S&P base-case operating scenario
For 2013, we anticipate an increase in C.A.T. oil's revenues and EBITDA, owing
to the company's expansion into conventional drilling. As all nine rigs are
now mobilized we expect them to contribute fully to revenues and EBITDA in
2013. Accordingly, we expect revenue for 2013 to be about EUR400 million and
EBITDA to range between EUR95 million and EUR105 million. On Sept. 30, 2012,
C.A.T. oil reported EUR67.5 million of EBITDA for the preceding 12 months. The
rolling 12-month EBITDA margin increased to 21.3%, owing to the contribution
from conventional drilling as well as a favorable market environment. We
expect the EBITDA margin to improve to almost 24% in 2012 and remain in a
range of 22%-27% thereafter.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We anticipate that C.A.T. oil's credit metrics will remain robust in 2013. We
expect the company's free operating cash flow (FOCF) to turn moderately
positive in 2012, at about EUR5 million-EUR10 million, after being negative EUR82
million in 2011 following expansion-related capital expenditure of EUR111
million. This forecast factors in our assumption that C.A.T. oil's capital
spending will fall to about EUR45 million-EUR50 million in 2012, of which we
estimate about EUR20 million-EUR25 million to be maintenance costs. We do not,
however, rule out the possibility that C.A.T. oil will initiate new growth
measures now that all the conventional drilling rigs are up and running. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, the company's total debt, after our adjustments, stood at EUR37
million.
We forecast the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to improve to 0.4x by year-end
2013, and to decrease further in the future. This is based on our assumption
that C.A.T. oil will pay dividends equivalent to 20%-25% of net income.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'B'. We now assess C.A.T. oil's liquidity as
"strong", compared with "adequate" previously. We base our assessment of the
company's liquidity on our estimated ratio of potential sources of liquidity
to potential uses of liquidity over a two-year period, as well as on the
company's generally prudent risk management.
For the next 12 months we estimate the ratio of cash sources to cash needs at
more than 2x, both for the first and second year.
Cash needs comprise:
-- Capital expenditure of about EUR45 million-EUR50 million;
-- Working-capital outflows of about EUR13-15 million; and
-- Dividends for 2012 of about EUR3-5 million.
We estimate the company's liquidity sources over the same period at about EUR140
million. These include:
-- Available cash of EUR22 million;
-- A long-term committed credit line provided by parent company C.A.T.
oil Holding (Cyprus) Ltd., of which EUR41 million was undrawn as of Sept. 30,
2012. The credit line contains no financial covenants or material
adverse-change clauses; and
-- Funds from operations, which we estimate in our base-case credit
scenario will be about EUR80 million-EUR85 million in 2013.
The company's long-term debt of EUR59 million is mainly composed of drawings
under the committed credit facility due in 2015.
We also base our liquidity assessment on our view of C.A.T. oil's risk
management as generally prudent. Our assessment is somewhat constrained by the
company's to some extent limited scale and relatively short track record in
bank and credit markets. We note that the committed credit facility carries no
financial covenants, which in our view increases the company's flexibility.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that C.A.T. oil's operating cash
flow will continue to increase, thanks to a supportive oil industry and the
benefits of new conventional drilling rigs. The outlook also factors in our
assumption that the company will remain committed to maintaining low debt
leverage.
An upgrade could result over the next 12 months if the company continues to
adhere to its prudent financial policies and maintains debt to EBITDA of less
than 1.0x, under standard industry conditions, and up to 1.5x maximum in a
downturn. Before any upgrade, we would factor in the implications of C.A.T.
oil's capital expenditure plans after 2012.
We might revise the outlook to stable if C.A.T. oil's operating cash flow were
to decline or if its investment program and dividend policy were to become
more aggressive than we anticipate, leading to less conservative leverage
ratios, for example debt to EBITDA of more than 1.5x.
