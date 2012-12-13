(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 -

Summary analysis -- China South City Holdings Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16950R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China South City Holdings Ltd. (CSC) reflects execution risks related to the company's aggressive expansion into markets outside Shenzhen, its large capital expenditure, and volatile financial performances due to the cyclical and volatile nature of China's property market. CSC's high profitability, the liquidity buffer from its trade center units in Shenzhen, and growing recurring income from property rentals temper the above weaknesses. We view CSC's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

CSC's growth appetite is aggressive, in our opinion. The company is expanding into several new and less-developed markets, including provincial capital cities Nanchang, Nanning, Xian, Harbin, and Zhengzhou. In our view, the fast expansion of CSC's operating scale could involve material execution risks because the projects are likely to require significant capital outlays for development and have long investment horizons. Most of CSC's new trade center projects are located in less-developed areas in China where economic activities are less vibrant and diversified. In our view, the company has yet to build up market demand for its trade center projects, and we believe its ability to replicate the success of its operation in Shenzhen has yet to be proved.

While still high, execution risks in new markets have somewhat reduced, in our view. Contracted sales at CSC's trade centers were within our expectation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012. Sales from the company's three tradecenters outside Shenzhen accounted for 66% of its total contracted sales in fiscal 2012, and we expect the percentage to increase to over 80% in fiscal 2013. Further, we expect the company to benefit from higher rental and other income from these projects following their opening over the next few years.

We anticipate that CSC's improved execution and high profitability, due to low land costs, will temper its development risks in the next few years. The average costs of the land bank are much lower than most of the company's rated peers'. The company has maintained its EBITDA margin at more than 45% over the past three years, which is good compared with peers at the same rating level. CSC has the flexibility to develop its new projects in phases, which allows it to control its upfront capital spending and operating costs. Nevertheless, we expect CSC's profit margins to moderate in the next two years because new projects outside Shenzhen will have lower margins, due to the higher price sensitivity among buyers in these markets.

We view CSC's financial risk profile as "aggressive" because the company has a limited track record of consistent financial management, large capital funding needs for expansion, and volatile cash flows from property development. However, CSC's property sales are likely to increase moderately over the next two years due to improvements in the company's execution, property market outlook, and investment sentiment in China, in our opinion.

In our base-case forecast for fiscal 2013, we expect CSC's revenue to grow significantly to about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 7billion-HK$8 billion. This is based on our expectation that contracted sales will be no less than HK$8 billion and EBITDA margin no less than 40% in fiscal 2013. We also expect the company's borrowings to increase because capex for new projects will exceed its operating cash flows. We forecast total debt to increase to about HK$9 billion-HK$10 billion in fiscal 2013 from HK$6.74 billion a year earlier. CSC's ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA is likely to be about 3x-3.5x and EBITDA interest coverage will be 4x in fiscal 2013, compared with 3.8x and 3.2x in fiscal 2012. These figures are better than peers'.

Liquidity

CSC's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in the next 12 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include cash and cash equivalents of HK$2.93 billion as of Sept. 30, 2012, our projection of property sales proceeds and rental income of about HK$5 billion-HK$6 billion, a HK$400 million offshore loan secured in September 2012, US$125 million senior notes issued in October 2012, and expected inflow of HK$630 million from the disposal of CSC Heyuan, a residential project in Guangdong over the next six months.

-- Liquidity uses include short-term debt due in the next six months of HK$684 million and our projection of capex and working capital needs of about HK$5 billion-HK$6 billion over the next six months.

-- We expect CSC's capital expenditure (capex) to remain high in the next 12 months. But we believe the company has the flexibility to scale down spending to preserve its liquidity if market conditions deteriorate.

-- CSC also has liquidity buffer from the 580,000 sqm it holds for leasing in the Shenzhen trade center. The company plans to sell part of these through financing leases. We understand that the average selling price at the center was about HK$17,300/sqm in fiscal 2012. We also believe that the realizable value could be discounted to some extent if CSC has to sell the asset in a short period of time.

We understand that CSC has about HK$2 billion in undrawn banking facilities in China. Nevertheless, we do not include these facilities in our liquidity assessment due to their uncommitted nature and uncertainty over whether timely support will be available when needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CSC's sales performance will improve in fiscal 2013 due to better sales execution and an improving property market in China. We expect CSC to maintain at least HK$1 billion in cash while pursuing aggressive growth over the next two years. We also expect its cash flow protection measures in fiscal 2013 to remain fairly stable, compared with a year earlier, with stronger sales offsetting higher borrowings.

We are likely to raise the rating if CSC establishes a track record of executing its aggressive expansion in new markets outside of Shenzhen and at the same time materially improves its recurring income from rental properties. This could happen if CSC increases its operating scale and strengthens its market position in the cities in which it operates, such that the company maintains annual property sales above HK$10 billion and its EBITDA margin above 40%.

We are likely to lower the rating if CSC's sales performance and liquidity position weaken materially and its financial strength deteriorates, such that EBITDA interest coverage is below 2x. This could happen if property sales decline below HK$8 billion or the company's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we previously expected, such that total borrowings exceed HK$15 billion in fiscal 2013.