Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S's (Vestel) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook on both IDRs is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.