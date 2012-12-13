(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified its approach to rating debt structures in Europe which feature covenants and other protections, such as cash flow and operating restrictions, designed to reduce the likelihood of default (see "Methodology For Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe"). Such structures exist toward one end of a spectrum of debt instruments with structures designed to protect cash flow generated from the related enterprise as credit deterioration occurs; the other end of this spectrum would be corporate or whole-business securitizations.

The criteria detail how our rating of structures that lack post-insolvency protection differs from that of corporate securitizations.

Although most ratings within the scope of these criteria already reflect the closer relationship between the creditworthiness of the associated borrower and the issue ratings on the pre-insolvency structure detailed in these criteria, we estimate that a small number of ratings could decline as a result of these criteria.

These criteria are effective immediately and apply to all issue credit ratings on European structures that primarily use pre-insolvency structural features to reduce the likelihood of default by protecting ongoing operating cash flows, rather than features designed to allow a transaction to operate through the insolvency of a project, business, or other enterprise. We intend to make any rating changes that result from the criteria during the next six months.