Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the outlook for global (non-US) local and regional governments (LRGs) remains challenging in some countries. Fitch expects negative rating actions to continue into 2013 as a number of LRG ratings are at the sovereign level. Most at risk of a downgrade are the ratings of LRGs in peripheral eurozone countries. Conversely, emerging market economies and those in APAC have fared better and Fitch has taken fewer negative rating actions.

The still weak economy in some countries is resulting in a contraction in fiscal revenues, especially for LRGs whose revenues are closely correlated with the economic cycle. Cuts in expenditure, although significant in some countries, have not yet been sufficient to balance the budgets and deficits are still being reported and will continue into 2013.

In order to contain overall expenditure, many subnationals have also taken drastic action to curb capital expenditure, which is the most flexible item in many budgets. Despite drastic cutbacks, the budgets of many subnationals, primarily in Western Europe, are still registering deficits. Although the deficits are estimated to be lower in 2013 than in 2012, they are still significant, meaning debt will continue to increase to fund these.

Capital markets have closed for many European subnationals, particularly in the peripheral eurozone nations and although alternative funding options have been introduced by the central government there is still some refinancing risk. Yields required by investors make it too expensive and new issuance is usually for short maturities.

Emerging markets have fared better and Fitch expects fewer negative rating actions for LRGs in Russia and Latin America. Nevertheless, if economic growth begins to falter, or debt significantly increases to fund much needed capital expenditure, then subnationals' credit profiles will begin to face pressure.

Fiscal consolidation, deficit reductions and access to liquidity are major factors that will impact subnationals' creditworthiness in 2013. Therefore structural changes in operating expenditure will be key policy goals needed in order to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability. Despite emerging market credit improvements, further deterioration of the European crisis would have a global impact and make it more difficult for subnationals to access long-term funding.

