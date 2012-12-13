UPDATE 3-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Astrakhan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect high direct risk dominated by short-term bank loans, which impose significant refinancing pressure, and a high concentration of the region's tax base. However, the ratings also factor in stabilising direct risk, improved operating performance and growing local economy.
* US, S.Korea, Japan seek urgent UN meeting on test - US official
LONDON, Feb 13 British households kept a tighter grip on their credit cards last month as spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past three years, data from Visa showed on Monday, adding to signs that consumer spending is starting to lose momentum.
* Qtrly net profit S$ 195.2 million versus S$218.8 million a year ago