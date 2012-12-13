(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Astrakhan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect high direct risk dominated by short-term bank loans, which impose significant refinancing pressure, and a high concentration of the region's tax base. However, the ratings also factor in stabilising direct risk, improved operating performance and growing local economy.