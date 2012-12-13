(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings foresees a stable credit environment for Latin American structured finance (SF) transactions in 2013, consistent with most sovereign outlooks in the region.

Fitch expects the majority of SF asset portfolios in Latin America to perform under base case scenarios in 2013, a forecast discussed in an outlook report published today on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The stable outlook is based on regional economic stability, which positively influences the credit quality and collateral performance of the bulk of SF portfolios. Approximately 83% of Fitch-rated Latin American SF transactions have Stable Rating Outlooks.

Fitch expects regional growth to recover to 3.7% next year, after growing at an estimated 2.8% in 2012. Latin America faces three main external risks: an intensification of the eurozone crisis, a materialization of the U.S. 'fiscal cliff', and a potential hard landing by China. The manifestation of any of these risks could threaten economic performance in the region.

Affirmations constituted more than 84% of rating actions in 2012 for both cross-border and local market SF issuances in Latin America. The highest concentration of negative rating actions was in Mexican RMBS transactions, largely a reflection of revisions made to the relevant criteria.

The new report highlights Fitch's outlook for Brazilian oil and gas-related transactions in the cross-border market as well as the Brazilian domestic SF market implications of local regulatory changes. The report also discusses outlooks for SF performance in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and other local markets.

The full report '2013 Outlook: Latin American Structured Finance' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'