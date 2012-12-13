Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-/A-1+' rating to TMF
Biofuels LLC's $17.00 million taxable variable-rate demand revenue bonds series 2012.
The rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that
Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)
('AA-/A-1+') provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay letter of
credit (LOC). Under the LOC, Rabobank Nederland fully supports all bond
payment obligations.
The 'AA-' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer
credit rating on Rabobank Nederland and addresses full and timely payments of
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option.
The 'A-1+' short-term component of our rating is based on our short-term
issuer credit rating on Rabobank Nederland and addresses full and timely
payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put
option.
In view of the series 2012 bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly
rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the
LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. In any event, we will
maintain a rating on the bonds as long as the LOC has not expired or otherwise
terminated. If these conditions change, we will likely withdraw our rating on
the bonds.
