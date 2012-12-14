(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Summary analysis -- Airport Authority Hong Kong ------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--

31-Jul-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--

Rationale

The rating on Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reflects, in our view, the "almost certain" likelihood that the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AAHK in the event of financial distress. As a result, the corporate long-term credit rating on AAHK is equalized with the sovereign long-term rating on HKSAR.