Dec 14

Summary analysis -- Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. -------------------- 14-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 98871W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company's limited operating flexibility due to its small scale of operations and high geographic concentration. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Yuzhou's limited record and expansion into new markets could also heighten its business and execution risks. The company's leading market position in Xiamen, its low-cost land bank, and above-average profitability compared with that of similarly rated peers temper the above weaknesses. We view Yuzhou's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," as our criteria define the terms.

Yuzhou's limited number of property projects for sale and high geographic concentration in Xiamen and Fujian province constrain its business risk profile. The company's project and product diversity remain limited as nearly half of its property sales came from two residential projects in Xiamen. In addition, more than 90% of the company's projects are in cities with purchase restrictions. We believe this concentration risk will not improve materially over the next one to two years.