Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its outlook for the German banking system
in 2013 is stable.
The Stable Outlooks on German bank ratings are primarily a reflection of most German banks'
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) being at their Support Rating Floors (SRFs). Fitch considers that
if extraordinary state support is required for most of the rated German banks in the near term,
such support will be provided to them. Fitch does not, therefore, consider a downwards revision
of SRFs likely in 2013.
However, the German banks' ratings are highly sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is
paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in' in
Europe. Progress towards European Banking Union is picking up, but Fitch believes that the
stronger European countries will continue to step in and support their banks if necessary in the
short- to medium-term. Once the eurozone crisis is resolved and the mechanism is in place to
implement bank resolution at a European or eurozone rather than national level, Fitch expects
the support benefits for banks based in Germany to reduce.
With regard to German banks' Viability Ratings (VRs), which exclude extraordinary support
considerations, the diversity of the German banking system is reflecting its differing financial
fundamentals and challenges for banks in 2013, which are unchanged from 2012. Germany's large
private banks need to overcome specific challenges - arising from their business model, market
developments and regulatory pressure - to safeguard their VRs. In contrast, Fitch expects
savings and co-operative banks' performances to remain strong in 2013 as both groups should
continue to benefit from the relative strength of the German economy and the enduring
restructuring challenges faced by most major domestic competitors.
For Germany's commercial real estate banks, Fitch expects some challenges for specialist
commercial real estate lenders in 2013. Weaker-performing European property markets could result
in deteriorating asset quality, while adapting to Basel III remains a key challenge and exposure
to peripheral Europe is still a threat. Similarly - and while acknowledging the significant
disparity within this sector - Fitch views the Landesbanken's paths to stable business models as
still long and uncertain. Fitch expects profitability to remain modest in the Landesbank sector
in light of a weakening operating environment and consequently increasing loan impairment
charges as well as increasing costs for regulatory requirements.
