Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings says it is too early to judge yet whether the recently announced shareholder agreement will have a positive impact on Norilsk Nickel's (NN) 'BB+'/Stable credit rating. Fitch will be in a better position to judge once it receives clarity on changes to dividend policy under the deal, the implications for board structure and operation, and how the deal will work in practice.

Fitch currently discounts Norilsk Nickel's rating by three notches from its potential standalone level due to a combination of issuer specific corporate governance issues and the weak Russian business environment. The key individual concern has been the dispute between key NN shareholders, United Company RUSAL Plc (Rusal), and Interros Group. Fitch's key concern was that an intensification of this dispute could result in actions which are to the detriment of debt holders - exemplified by FY11's USD9bn share buybacks.

The deal announced on 4 December should have seen Millhouse Investments, an entity beneficially owned by Roman Abramovich, acquire treasury shares equal to 7.3% of NN's share capital. In a recent update, it appears Millhouse will instead acquire some of these shares from Interros and Rusal. Fitch understands the deal will also set minimum dividend levels and result in a new board composition. Importantly, it will see litigation between the feuding parties dropped.

The situation is clearly a fluid one. While evidence that some sort of progress is being made to resolve this long-running dispute is positive, it is not immediately clear what the new setup - which looks to be in place for at least three years - will mean in practice for NN's corporate governance and future operational and financial strategy.

The agency will provide further clarity to the markets when it knows more about the nature of the deal, especially the agreed level of dividends and its potential financial impact on NN. Based on the known deal terms Fitch considers a reduction in the three-notch corporate governance discount as unlikely in the near term, but a possibility if the agreement is shown to mark a clear end to the shareholder dispute.