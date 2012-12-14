(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We now see a higher likelihood that SBAB Bank AB will be sold over the next three to five years. Consequently, we see the bank's link to the Swedish government as having weakened.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on SBAB Bank to 'A' from 'A+' and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects the weakening trend we see for economic risk in Sweden and the risk that SBAB Bank's link with the government could weaken further.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Sweden-based SBAB Bank AB to 'A' from 'A+'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit rating on the bank.