Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Cantabria's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term rating at 'F2'.

RATING RATIONALE

The ratings reflect Cantabria's weakened fiscal revenues, rigid costs, increased debt and weak financial performance. The ratings also take into account the strengthening of the mechanisms of control from the central government, which imposes more robust budgetary discipline and provides greater financial support. The ratings further reflect Fitch's expectation that the regional government will significantly reduce its operating expenditure to record a positive current balance by at least in 2014.

Fitch considers the revised Budgetary Stability Law, passed in April 2012, is supportive of the ratings. This law gave wider powers to the central government to intervene in the regions' finances to ensure that they comply with national fiscal targets. According to the Ministry of Economy, for the first nine months of 2012, Cantabria reported a deficit equivalent to 1.08% of regional GDP (half of the deficit accumulated in the first nine months of 2011) suggesting a high chance of meeting the target of 1.5% for the entire year.

As a result of the economic slowdown in Spain, Cantabria has experienced a major decline in fiscal revenues, which coupled with rigid operating expenditure made adjustments difficult. The region reported a current margin of negative 0.8% for 2011 (2007: 20.2%).

Fitch expects Cantabria's operating revenue to remain relatively flat through to 2014, while operating expenditure should decline as a result of measures largely imposed by the central government since 2010, essentially oriented to a cut in civil servants salaries and reductions in the number of public sector entities. Further structural reforms, particularly regarding healthcare, education and universities are still in the pipeline.

In view of Cantabria's budgetary deficits, Fitch expects that the region's stock of direct debt will increase to EUR1.5bn by end-2012 including the EUR327m of commercial debt that they took in May 2012. Debt will represent 82% of current revenue compared to 16% in 2007 and Fitch projects this to rise to 88% by end-2004. Cantabria has a favourable debt maturity profile compared to other Spanish autonomous communities, with 53% of its debt outstanding at end-2011 due in the next five years. Nevertheless, Fitch expects Cantabria to require refinancing maturing obligations as its operating balance is not yet sufficient to cover debt servicing requirements. Its liquidity has dropped since 2009 and is estimated to represent about 5% of operating expenditure.

The 2013 budget has still not yet been approved but plans an ambitious 6% reduction in expenditure with a current margin of 3.1%. Fitch considers that the regional government should be able to achieve the fiscal target of a deficit no greater than 0.7% of regional GDP by 2013 as set by the government. However, if tax revenue continues to fall, Cantabria would probably need to introduce further austerity measures.

RATING OUTLOOK - NEGATIVE

The Outlook is Negative in line with that on the ratings of the Kingdom of Spain ('BBB'/Negative) and any downward rating action on the sovereign would be replicated on the rating of Cantabria.

The ratings could also be downgraded if, as a consequence of persisting economic contraction, Cantabria continues to report a negative current balance beyond 2014 or fails to comply with fiscal targets or if the recently introduced mechanism to support Spanish regions' liquidity was unavailable.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- Fitch assumes that the liquidity mechanism introduced by the central government will be extended beyond 2013, if access to borrowing remains difficult.

- Fitch also assumes that there are no significant accounting adjustments by the central government to the budgetary out-turn of the region which would make the final outcome significantly worse than Fitch's expectations.