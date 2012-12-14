(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, Irkutsk Oblast's management is committed to maintaining a
moderate budgetary performance, low debt, and very strong liquidity over the
medium term.
-- The oblast's contingent liabilities have somewhat decreased because a
significant portion of overdue municipal payables was restructured in 2011.
-- We are raising our issuer credit rating on the oblast to 'BB+' from
'BB' and our national scale rating to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the oblast's financial
management will stabilize its gradually weakening budgetary performance at
moderate levels, despite only modest tax revenue growth and some tax revenue
volatility that we forecast over the medium term, and the need to increase
public-sector salaries.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on Irkutsk Oblast, a Russian region in Eastern Siberia,
to 'BB+' from 'BB' and the national scale rating to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'. The
outlook is Stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that over the next three years Irkutsk will
maintain a moderate budgetary performance, low debt, and a very positive
liquidity position, which support its creditworthiness.
The ratings on Irkutsk Oblast are based on our view of its limited budgetary
flexibility and predictability under Russia's developing and unbalanced
institutional framework, relatively low wealth levels in an international
context, and the high infrastructure needs of a vast region that experiences
severe climate conditions.
In 2010-2012, rapid growth of the oblast's tax revenues together with
management's control over spending growth resulted in exceptionally strong
budgetary performance, allowing the oblast to repay all its commercial debt
without refinancing. In our view, over the medium term the oblast's financial
indicators might gradually deteriorate. However, we believe they will likely
remain sound compared with peers', due the oblast's commitment to conservative
fiscal policies, which is reflected in the draft budget for 2013-2015,
approved by the new governor.
In line with our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the oblast will report
a very strong budgetary performance in 2012, which will then gradually weaken
in 2013-2015 because of revenue volatility and the need to increase operating
spending. For 2012, we estimate the operating surplus at about 9% of operating
revenues and a positive balance after capital accounts for the fourth year in
a row. This will be backed by additional tax revenues from the oblast's
largest taxpayers, which created consolidated taxpayer groups, and increasing
oil production and transportation.
We expect that in 2013-2015 the oblast's budgetary performance might be
volatile owing to limited financial flexibility and predictability under
Russia's developing and unbalanced institutional framework and exposure to
world commodity prices. Tax revenue growth might slow down compared with the
previous three years, depending on the performance of the oblast's largest
taxpayers. In our base-case scenario, we forecast an average tax revenue
growth rate of about 8% in 2013-2015 compared with more than 20% in 2010-2012.
At the same time, the oblast will have to continue raising public-sector
salaries and other social payments, and address its high infrastructure
development needs.
Nevertheless, we believe the oblast's financial management will be able to
implement its currently conservative budget plan, which projects low
expenditure growth rates and modest deficits after capital accounts. In our
base-case scenario we forecast an average operating margin of 4% of operating
revenues and deficits after capital accounts below 5% of total revenues in
2013-2015. Consequently, we expect that the oblast will incur only modest
direct debt in 2014-2015 and that tax-supported debt will remain low at about
6% of consolidated operating revenues over the next three years.
In 2012, overdue municipal payables will likely significantly decrease
following their restructuring, which was supported by additional subsidies
from the oblast. Nevertheless, in our view contingent liabilities stemming
from the need to develop transport, utility, and social infrastructure across
the region's vast territory, and provide capital support to municipalities,
will continue to pressure the oblast's credit profile.
Like other Russian regions, the oblast's revenue-raising capacity is limited
by the federal government's control over the tax base and the main tax rates.
Federal subsidies and unmodifiable taxes are likely to continue to account for
more than 90% of the oblast's operating revenue over the next three years. The
oblast also has very limited spending flexibility because of large
infrastructure needs. In our view, under financial stress, the oblast would be
able to partly cut a portion of its capital program, but by no more than 8% of
total revenues, in 2013-2015.
On the positive side, Irkutsk Oblast has an abundance of natural resources and
its proximity to East Asia and the Pacific Rim could support long-term
economic development in the region if accompanied by massive infrastructure
investment.improvements. Nevertheless, wealth levels in the oblast are
currently lower than that of international peers', with the gross regional
product per capita expected to stay below $12,000 until 2015.
Liquidity
We view Irkutsk Oblast's liquidity position as "very positive", as defined in
our criteria, because we anticipate that the oblast will be able to repay all
its direct debt without recourse to refinancing, at least in 2013 and 2014. In
our view, over the next three years the oblast's average cash on accounts and
operating margins will exceed its very low debt service. Nevertheless, we view
the oblast's access to external liquidity as "limited", due to the weaknesses
of the Russian capital market and banking sector.
In line with our base-case scenario, we expect that in 2013-2014 the oblast's
cash on accounts will gradually decrease from record-high levels of 2011-2012,
but will likely exceed direct debt and debt service, making the oblast a net
creditor. The oblast will allocate a portion of its cash to a reserve fund,
which it plans to maintain at an average 4% of operating revenues over the
next three years and can use in the event of weaker revenues.
Our base-case scenario also assumes that the oblast will incur only modest
direct debt in 2014-2015 and rely primarily on issuing amortizing bonds,
thereby its debt maturity profile will remain smooth. Consequently, we think
that debt service will likely stay at a low 1%-2% of operating revenues.
Moreover, the largest existing direct debt prepayment is due in 2015 and
consists of Russian ruble 1.2 billion of budget loans for road construction,
which will be repaid with earmarked revenues from the road fund.
The oblast currently has good access to domestic loans. However, the Russian
capital market is volatile, and we view access to external liquidity as
"limited." The weaknesses of the domestic banking sector are reflected in our
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), which places Russia's
banking sector in BICRA group '7'. Our BICRAs classify banking systems on a
scale of '1' to '10', with '1' denoting the lowest risk and '10' the highest
risk (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia," published on
March 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Irkutsk Oblast's financial
management will stabilize its gradually weakening budgetary performance at
moderate levels, despite only modest tax revenue growth and some tax revenue
volatility that we forecast over the medium term, and the need to increase
public-sector salaries. Our base-case scenario assumes average operating
margins of about 4% of operating revenues and deficits after capital accounts
below 5% of total revenues in 2013-2015. The outlook also incorporates our
expectation that the oblast will rely on medium-term borrowings, which should
keep its debt service low and support its very positive liquidity position.
We could take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if, in line
with our downside scenario, the oblast's financial policy were to
substantially weaken, leading to a marginal operating surplus of about 1%-2%
of operating revenues and more rapid cash depletion and debt accumulation in
2013-2014 than we assume for our base-case scenario.
We could take a positive rating action over the next 12 months if we
considered the supportiveness and predictability of Russia's system of
intergovernmental relations to have improved. Further formalization and
consistent implementation of the oblast's currently prudent debt and liquidity
management practices, and improved long-term planning, would also be positive
for the ratings.
