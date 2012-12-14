Rationale
Our affirmation of our ratings on KEPCO reflects our view that potential extraordinary
support from the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A+/Stable/A-1;
local currency rating AA-/Stable/A-1+) in the event of financial stress at the company would be
"extremely high." We base this on our view of the "very strong" link between KEPCO and the
government of Korea due to the government's majority ownership and tight supervision and control
through the Ministry of Knowledge Economy. We continue to view KEPCO's role as critical for the
Korean economy because it is the sole electricity transmission and distribution operator and has
more than a 90% share of the country's electricity generation market. Our affirmation of our
ratings on the six generating subsidiaries reflects our view of each subsidiary's core status
within the group and the high correlation between the operation and financial standing of KEPCO
and its subsidiaries.
Our revision of the SACP for KEPCO and its six subsidiaries to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' reflects
our expectation that KEPCO's financial risk profile will deteriorate owing to its significant
capital expenditure program over the coming three years. We expect KEPCO to fund this program
primarily with debt. KEPCO is making these capital investments to increase its owned generation
capacity in response to limited electricity supply in Korea. Electricity demand has outgrown
supply in recent years, resulting in supply reserve margins below 5% in the peak summer and
winter seasons.
We expect a decline in fuel costs, backed by a strong Korean won (KRW), and more stable
commodity prices. However, offsetting these gains will be lower capacity ratios at nuclear
reactors over the next year as KEPCO group replaces components discovered to have forged quality
certificates on some of its units, in our view. The safety review of a unit at its Wolseong
nuclear power plant that is intended to add 10 years to its operating life is also underway.
Until new generation capacity comes online and capacity ratios at nuclear plants return to
historical levels, the company will source electricity from independent power producers (mostly
liquefied natural gas-fired power generators), limiting its ability to improve its profitability
in 2013.Under our base-case scenario, we project KEPCO's electricity sales volume will grow
moderately, in line with Korea's GDP growth of between 2.5% and 3.5% over the next two years. We
assume electricity rates will increase about 5% annually for the next two years and KEPCO's
capital expenditures will exceed KRW19 trillion in 2013 and again in 2014. As a result, we
expect FFO to debt for KEPCO on a consolidated basis to deteriorate below 9% and its FFO
interest coverage ratio to be below 3x over the next two years. We could further lower our SACP
for KEPCO if interest coverage ratios for the company fall below 2x on a sustained basis.
Liquidity
We assess KEPCO's liquidity to be "adequate" according to our criteria. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses over the next 12 months. We estimate the
company will have KRW10 trillion in liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, FFO, and
committed credit facilities--compared with about KRW7.9 trillion in needs for debt maturities in
the next six months, working capital needs, and committed capital spending. We base our
liquidity assessment on our assumption that the company will not fully commit to its capital
spending program until it has secured sufficient funding. Furthermore, in our view, KEPCO has
strong access to local and international capital markets and supportive relationships with
banks, benefiting from its position as an important government-related entity in Korea.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings on KEPCO and its six subsidiaries reflects the stable
outlook on the sovereign ratings on Korea and our expectation of the continued extremely high
likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Korea in the event of financial
distress. In our view, KEPCO continues to play an essential role in supplying electric power in
Korea as a monopoly transmission and distribution operator and dominant power generator. Our
ratings on KEPCO could come under pressure if KEPCO's policy role weakens or its link to the
government loosens, such as through a government decision to reduce its shares in the
company.Any change in our sovereign ratings on Korea would lead to a corresponding change in our
ratings on KEPCO.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Korea Electric Power Corp.
Korea Gas Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd.
Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/--
Korea Electric Power Corp.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea East-West Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea Gas Corp.
Senior Unsecured A+
Senior Unsecured cnAAA
Commercial Paper A-1
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.
Senior Unsecured A+
To From
Korea Electric Power Corp.
Korea Western Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Southern Power Co. Ltd.
Korea South East Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. Ltd.
Analytical Factors
Local Currency bbb- bbb
Korea Gas Corp.
Analytical Factors
Local Currency bb+ bbb-