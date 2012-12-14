(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
Summary analysis -- Gazprom Neft JSC ------------------------------ 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Jan-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
13-Oct-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on the Russian vertically integrated oil company JSC Gazprom Neft
(Gazprom Neft) is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
the company's stand-alone credit quality at 'bbb-'. We assess the business
risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk as "intermediate." We also
factor in ongoing support from OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable/A-2), the 96% parent.
Given the current level of the stand-alone credit profile, we do not add any
uplift for extraordinary parent support because we view the stand-alone credit
quality of Gazprom--and therefore its ability to support its
subsidiary--similarly at 'bbb-'.
We focus on parent-subsidiary links rather than extraordinary government
support because we believe that Gazprom Neft is a relatively small company in
a fully competitive oil sector where the government's key tool is a much
larger state-controlled Oil Company Rosneft OJSC (BBB-/Watch Pos/--). As a
result, we think the company is unlikely to enjoy the same level of
extraordinary government support as its parent, Gazprom, which is a vertically
integrated monopoly and one of the largest companies in Russia.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In 2012, we expect Gazprom Neft to continue expanding its hydrocarbon
production year on year thanks to higher gas output, recent and pending
acquisitions, and organic growth. As the Russian domestic gas price has been
increasing, gas production is now profitable for Gazprom Neft and is
expanding, even though we understand there is no preferential treatment by its
parent, OAO Gazprom. Recent acquisitions, such as Orenburgneft and a 25.5%
stake in Severenergia, are set to contribute to oil and gas production growth.
Production growth at the Priobskoye field should help to offset decline at the
mature Western Siberian fields, in our view. Gazprom Neft is about to acquire
more reserves from its parent essentially at cost, such as Novoport field in
Yamal, and is considering some international acquisitions. In the long term,
we believe that Gazprom Neft has considerable growth opportunities at
greenfield projects, which would become economical if the government approves
tax holidays for greenfields.
Because Gazprom Neft's refining cover is among the highest in the Russian oil
industry--meaning that most of its production volumes are refined----we view
the company as highly exposed to tax changes, as well as regulatory and
pricing developments in the Russian market for refined products. We expect
that in 2012-2013, netbacks on refined products should decline because of
increasing export duty and excise, and heavy investments will likely be needed
to complete refinery modernization to comply with Euro-4 and Euro-5 fuel
quality standards which the Russian government plans to mandate. Still, we
expect refining to remain a profitable activity in Russia because taxes on
product exports remain lower than those on crude and because Gazprom Neft has
a solid market share in a number of regions.
S&Ps base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario
We expect Gazprom Neft's credit metrics to be robust both in the currently
favorable oil price environment and under our standardized price assumptions
of $100 a barrel (bbl) for the rest of 2012, $90 per bbl in 2013, and $80 per
bbl thereafter. In 2012, we expect the ratios of adjusted debt to EBITDA and
funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt to remain at less than 1x and
more than 100%, respectively. Over the longer term, under our standardized
price assumption, we expect those ratios to stand at about 1x-1.5x and more
than 60%, respectively, and EBITDA to be about $5.5 billion-$6 billion.
We expect capital expenditures to increase considerably to $5.4 billion in
2012 and about $5.7 billion in 2013, compared with $4.0 billion in 2011. The
company needs to make heavy investments to support its growth ambitions,
offset natural production decline at mature fields, and modernize refineries.
After a series of large acquisitions in 2007-2011, we believe the company is
focused on developing newly acquired assets and expect new acquisitions to be
modest, such as a potential purchase of green-field projects from its parent
and relatively manageable international assets.
Liquidity
We view Gazprom Neft's liquidity as "adequate," as our criteria define the
term, with the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs exceeding 1.2x
over the next 12 months. In addition, we factor in the financial flexibility
that Gazprom Neft could benefit from, if needed, as a result of potential
liquidity support from the parent and Russian state-owned banks.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, key sources of liquidity included:
-- Cash and short-term financial investments of Russian ruble (RUB) 86.5
billion ($2.8 billion), of which we treat about $250 million as tied to
operations;
-- Committed lines of about $650 million;
-- Recently placed RUB10 billion in bonds (about $300 million), and
-- Operating cash flow, which we expect to remain solid in the coming
quarters.
Key calls on liquidity included:
-- Short-term debt of about $2.1 billion (excluding prepayment of
dividends from equity investees);
-- Capital expenditures of about $4 billion, as we believe that the
company has considerable flexibility under its $5.4 billion budget; and
-- Dividends, which we expect to stay at about 20%-25% of net income.
The company currently has comfortable headroom under its covenants, which
limit the ratio of debt to EBITDA to 3.0x. This compares with below 1x
currently and about 1.0x-1.5x under our projections based on our midcycle oil
price assumption.
We believe that Gazprom Neft, as a large Russian oil company and a subsidiary
of Gazprom, has relatively good access to funding from local banks, as well as
local and international financial markets. This was demonstrated by a
successful placement of $1.5 billion of loan participation notes in September
2012 and RUB10 billion of bonds in December 2012. Still, access to refinancing
can fluctuate for all emerging market issuers as a result of global
macroeconomic uncertainties.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gazprom Neft will be able to
stick to its financial policy of keeping the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
below 1.5x, corresponding to an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of more than
60%.
Ratings upside could materialize over the medium term from a broader
improvement in Russian oil industry conditions, as well as from the company's
ability to stick to a moderate financial policy and robust credit metrics.
We could lower the rating if large debt-financed acquisitions are not offset
by parental support. Even if we lowered the company's stand-alone credit
profile to 'bb+', however, the rating on Gazprom Neft is likely to remain
unchanged because in that situation, we could factor in an additional notch
for parent support.
