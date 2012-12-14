(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Moscow (City of) ------------------------------ 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 619463
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
25-Sep-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Russian capital city of Moscow primarily reflects, and is
now capped by, the 'BBB' foreign currency long-term rating on the Russian
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). It also reflects the city's position as
Russia's economic, administrative, and financial center, as well as its
diverse, service-based economy, with wealth levels well above the national
average. They are supported by Moscow's very positive liquidity position and
low debt.
Offsetting these positives is Russia's developing and unbalanced system of
interbudgetary relations, in which flexibility is low, and distribution of
revenues and expenditures largely depends on central-government decisions.
Another constraint is Moscow's financial management, which Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services views as negative in an international context. Long-term
planning is still emerging and is hard to implement in Russia's system of
interbudgetary relations. Budgetary policy enjoys only modest predictability:
in spite of recent improvements the city implements capital projects with
delays. Moreover, transparency is still modest, especially with regard to the
city's government-related entities.
The rating on Moscow is capped at 'BBB' by the Russian sovereign foreign
currency rating, according to our assessment of the framework for
intergovernmental relationships between the central government and its local
and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia, whereby we believe that a Russian
LRG cannot be rated above the sovereign. However, in accordance with our
criteria, we have assigned an "indicative credit level" (ICL) of 'bbb+' to
Moscow (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional
Governments", published Sept. 20, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
The ICL is not a rating. It is a means of assessing an LRG's intrinsic
creditworthiness under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap.
The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual
credit profile and the effects we see of the institutional framework in which
it operates.
Moscow is Russia's capital and commercial center. It produces about 18.6% of
the country's GDP. More than 13% of the country's population lives in the
Moscow urban area (8.1% in the city itself). Moscow's wealth levels are
relatively high, and exceed the national average more than twice.
We expect Moscow's financial performance to deteriorate only gradually, given
commodity market volatility and continued operating and capital-spending
pressure. In our base-case scenario, which supports Moscow's 'bbb+' ICL, we
expect that the city's operating surplus as a percentage of operating revenues
will gradually decline to just above 10% by 2015, owing to spending pressures,
but also due to effects of the new legislation on consolidated groups of
taxpayers, which will affect the city's corporate profit tax revenues. We also
expect that in 2013-2015, Moscow will remain exposed to changes in national
legislation and volatility in global commodity markets, which might affect the
performance as oil and gas taxpayers, which provide about 15% of the city's
revenues.
Still, although Moscow's expenditure flexibility is constrained by high
infrastructure needs, especially in the road, transport, and energy sectors
and the city administration aims to increase investment in road construction
and public transport, we believe Moscow nevertheless has high spending
flexibility in its capital expenditures. In the last couple of years the city
experienced delays with capital spending, leading to stronger-than-budgeted
performance. In our base-case scenario, we expect that the city will be able
to increase capital spending and that its capital expenditures will represent
about 18%-20% of the city's total expenditures in 2013-2015. However, we do
not expect deficits after capital accounts to exceed 6%-7% in the next three
years.
Accordingly, Moscow's tax-supported debt is likely to increase only gradually.
In our base-case scenario, it should stay below 25% of consolidated operating
revenues by 2015. Thanks to prudent debt management that relies on long-term
borrowing, Moscow's debt service is unlikely to exceed a moderate 4% of
operating revenues until the end of 2015. At the same time, we expect the city
to resume bond issuance in 2013 after zero bond issuance in 2011-2012, which,
given its size, will again make Moscow the largest LRG issuer on the Russian
market.
Under our upside-case scenario, Moscow's ICL could improve if our perception
of Russia's system of intergovernmental relations improved, all other things
being equal to our base-case scenario.
Alternatively, we could revise our assessment of Moscow's ICL downward by one
level in case of a significant reduction in the city's tax revenues in real
terms, likely driven by economic turmoil and failure to apply adequate
austerity measures, ultimately leading to weaker performance.
Liquidity
We consider Moscow's liquidity position to be very positive. The city
maintains cash reserves well in excess of its annual debt-service requirements
and maintains good access to the domestic capital market. However, we still
view its access to external liquidity as "limited", as for all Russian LRGs,
given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we assign a
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being the
lowest risk and '10' being the highest (See "Banking Industry Country Risk
Assessment: Russia", March 19, 2012).
In the first nine months of 2012, the city's average cash balance stood at
about Russian ruble (RUB) 360 billion (or $11.6 billion), more than 5x the
debt the city must repay within the next 12 months. Cash of RUB360 billion
(including about RUB250 billion not committed to any spending yet) as of Oct.
1, 2012, was almost double the amount of the city's direct debt. Although
Moscow will likely use part of its ample cash reserves in late 2012 and in
2013, in our base-case scenario we assume that the city's average cash
position will continue to significantly exceed debt service throughout 2013,
as the city is committed to its policy of medium- to long-term issuance, which
results in gradual, low debt service. In addition, we expect the city to
consistently achieve sound operating surpluses of more than 2x debt service in
the next few years.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Moscow reflects that on the Russian Federation, because
the long-term rating on Moscow is capped by the long-term foreign currency
rating on the sovereign.
Assuming Moscow reports relatively sound financial performance and very
positive liquidity as under our base-case scenario, an upgrade could result
from positive rating actions we take on the sovereign over the next 24 months.
With an ICL of 'bbb+' and a rating capped at 'BBB', we would be more likely to
downgrade the city as a result of our downgrading the sovereign than as a
result of a weakening of its ICL within the outlook horizon of 24 months.
We could nevertheless lower the rating in the unlikely case of a very
significant and recurring reduction in the city's tax revenues in real terms,
likely driven by economic turmoil and failure to apply adequate austerity
measures, ultimately leading to weaker performance, with operating margins at
3%-7% and deficits after capital accounts of 10%-13% in 2014-2015, which would
result in depletion of the city's currently strong cash cushion, and
consequently weaker liquidity.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments,
Sept. 20, 2010
-- Public Finance System Overview: Russian Regions Suffer From
Insufficient Transparency, Accountability, And Tax Autonomy, July 8, 2009
-- Public Finance System Overview: The System For Russia's Regions Is
Developing And Unbalanced, Oct. 21, 2011