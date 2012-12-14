(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Patrimonio del
Trentino S.p.A.'s (PDT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A+' and
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term
ratings are Negative, mirroring those on the Autonomous Province of Trento's
(PAT, 'AA-'/Negative) which is PDT's sponsor under Fitch's criteria "Ratings of
Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States", with a top-down approach.
PDT's rating reflects PAT's full ownership, extensive control and financial
support for debt repayment. It also reflects PDT's key role in the provincial
real estate management strategy and the expected gearing of its balance sheet to
fund the large investment programme.
A dilution of provincial oversight and support could exert downward pressure on
PDT's ratings. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more
formalised support from the province, such as an explicit guarantee on all
financial liabilities.
PDT has almost completed the two milestone projects of its first period of
activity. The new biotechnology University site will be fully in operation in
2013 while the new science Museum of Trento was delivered in mid-2012. The
completion and lease of these real estate projects should generate additional
revenue of around EUR1.5m, thus contributing to keep a balanced income statement
over the 2013-2015 period. Rents flows of around EUR6m from 2013 should cover
PDT's lean cost structure, largely made up of personnel and maintenance services
costs.
Assets sales have been sluggish since 2011, due to a downturn of the local real
estate market which contracted by about 10% in 2011-2012. PDT's turnover was
sustained by a number of asset swaps which, however, had no material impact on
operating margins and cash flow generation. In view of current market
conditions, Fitch does not expect any tangible contribution from asset disposals
to the financing of PDT's new investment cycle.
PDT's 2013-2015 investment plan - still to be finalised- should be focused on
the new trade fair in Riva del Garda and a new conference centre in Trento.
Under Fitch's scenario, the capex plan of EUR150m will be largely funded by
provincial-supported financial debt - which will increase to EUR225m by 2015,
from current EUR117m - and to a lesser extent, by the collection of concession
fees that PAT contributed as equity over the past few years. The plan and
related investments could be revised upward if the recovery of the real estate
market would allow PDT to sell part of its non-core real estate assets.
The roll-out of the plan implies some execution risks, chiefly related to
potential cost overruns on the budgeted projects. Nevertheless, PDT's track
record in managing contract works - with costs of executed projects
substantially in line with budget figures - mitigates this risk. Fitch also
understands that PDT has no material legal proceedings pending, apart from a
legal dispute on a public auction for which it has provisioned EUR4m, despite
having succeeded in the judgement of first instance.
PDT's debt of EUR117m at December 2012 benefits from strong provincial support.
Bonds and loans are either directly repaid by the province or backed by letter
of comforts and provincial multi-annual subsidies. The partial short term debt
structure entails some refinancing risk. However, PDT's intention to refinance
the EUR45m bond maturing in 2013 through a long-term debt transaction should
lengthen the current debt maturity profile.
PDT has access to credit lines from the province's treasury bank (law 4/1975
art. 5) and the province can advance subsidies to PDT (law 7/1979 art. 9 bis).
These backstop liquidity tools provide a safety net if there is a temporary cash
shortfall and should ensure, together with strict provincial oversight, timely
financial sources if needed.