UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn OJSC Territorial Generation Company No.2's (TGK-2) ratings, as listed below.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as TGK-2 has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for TGK-2.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'CC', withdrawn
Long term local currency IDR: 'CC', withdrawn
National Long-term rating: 'CC(rus)', withdrawn
RUB5bn notes due 17 September 2013 senior unsecured rating: 'C'/'RR6', withdrawn
RUB5bn notes due 17 September 2013 national senior unsecured rating: 'C(rus)', withdrawn
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)