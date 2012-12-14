(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Stable
Outlooks dominate for Emerging Asian sovereign ratings. The gap between the
average Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Emerging Asian
sovereigns and for global high-income countries has narrowed to five notches
from eight in the wake of the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
"Nine of 11 emerging Asian sovereigns are on Stable Outlook, but stable does not
mean static," said Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch.
"The only certainty is that shocks are inevitable. Sovereigns that are building
buffers by strengthening their balance sheets and improving their economic
fundamentals could see positive rating action - and vice versa."
The economic outlook for Emerging Asia in 2013 continues to be favourable, with
GDP growth likely to be faster than the global emerging market average. Regional
growth is forecast to run at 6%-6.5% per year out to 2014, faster than the
global emerging-market average of 4.7%. However, forecasts have been revised
down over 2012. Export-led slowdowns in a number of economies in H212
demonstrate that final demand from the high-income countries remains important
for emerging Asia.
The region's two giants, China and India, are major exceptions to the Stable
Outlook. China's Local Currency IDR of 'AA-', which is on Negative Outlook, is
more likely than not to be downgraded as the country works through the aftermath
of the strong credit-led stimulus of 2009-2010, which will see total credit rise
to 190% of GDP by end-2012 on Fitch's estimate from 128% at end-2008. Fitch
expects some of this debt to work its way onto the sovereign balance sheet.
China's Foreign Currency IDR of 'A+' on Stable Outlook remains well-supported by
an exceptionally strong foreign currency balance sheet and foreign reserves of
USD3.3trn at end-September 2012.
The Negative Outlook on India's 'BBB-' IDRs reflects Fitch's view that the
country's medium- to long-term growth potential will gradually deteriorate
further if economic reforms are not hastened and the budget deficit is not
narrowed. The agency notes recent government reform initiatives and renewed
commitment to fiscal consolidation, but remains cautious that progress may prove
difficult ahead of national elections due in 2014.
Emerging Asian sovereigns demonstrated strong potential for accessing markets in
2012. Sri Lanka 'BB-'/Stable and Mongolia 'B+'/Stable joined regular issuers
Indonesia 'BBB-'/Stable and Philippines 'BB+'/Stable. Ability to access markets
is positive in that it diversifies sovereign funding channels. But Fitch warns
that sovereigns leveraging up amid abundant global liquidity could face
difficulty refinancing their debts if and when market conditions shift against
them. Sovereign ratings will balance the benefits of funding diversification
against a negative impact from rising external and foreign-currency-denominated
indebtedness.
