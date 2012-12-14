Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitchells & Butlers Finance's (M&B) class A, AB, B , C and D notes with the class A and AB notes on Stable Outlook and the class B, C and D notes on Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

M&B Retail Limited's (M&BR; the borrower) latest set of results are somewhat subdued with FY12 EBITDA of GBP360.2m (on a 52-week basis) falling short by c. 3.0% of Fitch's FY12 EBTIDA base case (having grown by only 1.5% yoy despite the transfer of the larger 182 pubs in Q111). This underperformance is, however, partly explained by both the poor trading during the summer period (impacted by the very bad weather and the London Olympic Games) and lack of clear corporate leadership with the CEO's position having been vacant for 18 months until October 2012. Fitch continues to view positively the company's relative resilience despite the on-going weak UK economy and industry-specific difficulties (e.g. market declining beer sales, change in consumer behaviour) as demonstrated by M&B plc's like-for-like (LFL) five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales of 2.0% with food sales growing at 4.1% CAGR (and now representing 49% of total sales, up from c. 30% six years ago).

Fitch expects M&BR's FY13 EBITDA (based on 52-week period) to grow by c. 1.3% reaching GBP365m. This growth derives mainly by increases in sales per pub (driven by food sales) offsetting an expected marginal decrease in EBITDA margin to around 22%. EBITDA is forecast to grow mildly over the next few years but below 2.0%. The resulting base case free cash flow (FCF) debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) - minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal final maturity - derived from Fitch's conservative base case for the class A, AB, B, C and D notes are marginally down on average by 0.05x, respectively, to 3.3x (from 3.4x), 2.7x (2.8x), 1.75x (1.8x), 1.60x (1.65x) and 1.55x (1.6x), but remain in line with their ratings' metrics thresholds. The transaction also benefits from solid WBS credit enhancements such as cash-lock up conditions, tranched liquidity facility, and an annuity-like debt profile, which, unlike other UK whole business securitisation (WBS) transactions, removes any point-in-time stresses.

The Negative Outlook on the class B, C and D notes reflects the likelihood of a downgrade of the relevant ratings in case of further underperformance compared to Fitch's base case, as the FCF DSCRs are close to their typical rating thresholds. The challenges which may potentially weigh negatively on M&B's future performance include the weak UK economy (with declining consumer discretionary spending), the effect of public austerity and, the potential exposure of the securitised group to M&B's large GBP400m pension deficit (which is likely to increase at the next revaluation in March 2013). Additional industry-specific issues are the on-going change in consumer behaviour, increases in beer duty (up by 5% in 2012 and by 42% since March 2008), rising operating costs (with rising utilities) and on-going competition from the off-trade.

The Stable Outlook on the more senior class A and AB notes is supported by the significant headroom residing in the credit metrics for the level of the notes' ratings. The notes ratings are effectively constrained by the industry rating caps, as highlighted in Fitch's UK WBS criteria, namely 'A+' for the pubs industry.

This transaction is a WBS of a portfolio of 1,441 managed pubs, pub restaurants in Britain owned and operated by Mitchells & Butlers Plc (representing 88% of the M&B plc's pubs).

The rating actions are as follows:

Class A1N floating-rate notes (GBP186.5m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Class A2 fixed-rate notes (GBP339.3m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Class A3N floating-rate notes (USD390.4m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Class A4 floating-rate notes (GBP170.0m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Class AB floating-rate notes (GBP325.0m) due 2033: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Class B1 fixed-rate notes (GBP219.7m) due 2025: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

Class B2 fixed-rate notes (GBP350.0m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative

Class C1 fixed-rate notes (GBP200.0m) due 2032: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

Class C2 floating-rate notes (GBP50m) due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

Class D1 floating-rate notes (GBP110m) due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative