Dec 14 -

Overview

-- In our view, Azerbaijan has strong net general government and external asset positions.

-- However, while these assets continue to provide substantial buffers against potential shocks, we note some deterioration in the fiscal profile and we forecast a consolidated government budget deficit in 2013.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit ratings on Azerbaijan.

-- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view that Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon wealth should provide sufficient revenue flow and economic growth for the coming years, but will no longer generate the large fiscal surpluses of previous years.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Azerbaijan. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility assessment remains at 'BBB-'.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view of Azerbaijan's stable public sector net asset and strengthening external creditor positions, which have helped maintain substantial fiscal and external buffers. In this regard, we also consider general government debt as limited despite an upcoming budget deficit.

Due to lower oil production in 2012, and despite higher public spending, we believe real GDP growth will likely only reach 1.8% in 2012 and 3.4% in 2013, equivalent to 0.7% and 2.3% GDP per capita growth. We expect oil production to remain largely stable through 2017. This should ensure continued current account surpluses at close to 20% of GDP in 2013-2015 at an expected average oil price of $112 per barrel. Given estimated gross external financing needs at 55% of current account receipts (CARs) plus usable reserves, as well as narrow net external assets of 92% of CARs, Azerbaijan is in a strong external position.

In line with external surpluses, Azerbaijan's fiscal balances should remain positive in the medium term, though we forecast a consolidated general government deficit of 2.6% of GDP, the first in a decade. Increased government stimulus spending, particularly in capital investment, has driven this. While this constitutes a deterioration in the fiscal profile, given that capital expenditures equal a high 46% of total expenditures in 2013, it provides ample fiscal flexibility if oil prices decline.

We expect the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ), a fiscal reserve fund invested externally, will exceed $33.5 billion in December 2012 (49% of GDP), up from $29 billion at end-2011. Even if SOFAZ does not add further savings in 2013, or sees a decline, its assets provide the state with a considerable cushion against an oil price decline. Furthermore, at 4.2% of GDP in 2012, the gross central government debt burden (excluding guarantees) is very small.

We continue to view geopolitical and political risks as rating constraints. In particular, the frozen conflict with the neighboring Republic of Armenia (not rated) over the territory of Nagorno Karabakh retains a potential for armed confrontation. Domestically, however, we consider Azerbaijan's government to enjoy high popular legitimacy on account of improving living standards. Nevertheless, material well-being on its own may not be a guarantor of political stability. Above all, we believe that decision-making remains heavily centralized and insufficiently transparent, which can lead to less predictability in policy making. Similarly, we view the independent institutions, accountability, and transparency--which are needed to maintain an efficient market economy--as broadly still in the early stages of development.

Another rating constraint is our view that Azerbaijan's monetary and banking systems are underdeveloped, with weak governance and underwriting standards. However, dollarization levels have declined markedly, now only representing 44% of all deposits and 32% of all loans. Furthermore, monetary policy lacks efficient instruments to neutralize large-scale capital inflows effectively and we view coordination with fiscal policy as insufficient.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our expectation of a further strengthening of Azerbaijan's external balances and a stable trajectory of its fiscal balance sheet, against moderate growth prospects and an unreformed institutional framework. We could consider raising the ratings if Azerbaijan's net external asset growth were supported by a significant improvement in the macroeconomic environment, an acceleration of structural reform and diversification, as well as a strengthening of monetary policy and the banking system.

Conversely, a significant shortfall relative to our expectations about the development of external and fiscal buffers would put downward pressure on the ratings. A further weakening of economic and political governance structures, which in turn could hamper rational and efficient economic policy formulation and implementation, could also lead us to consider a downgrade. We could also consider lowering the ratings if there were an unexpected escalation of geopolitical tensions or disruption of domestic political stability, depending on the severity.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Azerbaijan (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB-