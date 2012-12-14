BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-' by Fitch, including:
--Community Health Systems, Inc. ;
--HCA Holdings Inc. ;
--Tenet Healthcare Corp.
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Rating and Research>>Corporate Finance>>Leveraged Finance>>U.S. Leveraged Finance>>Healthcare Recovery Models
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.