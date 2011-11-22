(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22-

OVERVIEW

-- We are assigning our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Mongolia at group '9'.

-- We are also assigning our economic risk score of '9' and an industry risk score of '8'.

BICRA ACTION

On Nov. 22, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had assigned Mongolia to its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) group '9'. We also assigned an economic risk score of '9' and an industry risk score of '8'.

RATIONALE

We have reviewed the banking sector of Mongolia (BB-/Stable/B). Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '9' are Cambodia and Papua New Guinea.

Our economic risk score of '9' for Mongolia reflects a "very high risk" assessment of "economic resilience", a "high risk" assessment of "economic imbalances," and an "extremely high" assessment of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

Mongolia is a narrowly based, small economy with high reliance on the mining sector, and low income levels, in our view. These factors make the economy vulnerable to the commodity cycle. There are also economic risks associated with the high inflation in Mongolia. Solid economic growth prospects, together with progress in economic stabilization and the realization of an open, market-led economy partly offset these weaknesses.