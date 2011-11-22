(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- The decline in U.S. prime money market fund (MMF)
exposure to European banks continued in October, as MMFs reduced
their holdings by 9% on a dollar basis relative to the prior
reporting period of month-end September, according to Fitch
Ratings.
European bank exposure currently represents 34.9% of total
holdings of $642 billion within Fitch's sample of the ten
largest prime U.S. MMFs, down from 37.7% of fund assets as of
month-end September. The current exposure level is the lowest in
percentage terms for European banks within Fitch's historical
time series.
'Recent trends indicate that money funds are pursuing a
range of strategies to mitigate Eurozone risks, including
reducing exposure levels, shortening maturities, and increasing
the share of collateralized transactions in the form of repos,'
said Robert Grossman, Group Managing Director, Fitch Ratings.
Holdings of U.S. Treasurys increased by almost 30% since
end-September, significantly offsetting the 9% decrease in
exposure to European banks over this period, according to
Fitch's sample. Additionally, a larger proportion of exposure to
European banks is in the form of repos, which represent roughly
25% of total European bank exposure (compared to less than 10%
in 2009).
The maturity profile of MMF exposures to French banks
continues to shorten, with more than half of exposure to French
bank CDs now in the shortest-term bucket (seven days or fewer)
and less than 5% remaining in the longest-term bucket (more than
60 days).
The full report 'U.S. Money Funds and European Banks:
Moderate Decline Offset by Treasurys is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' This is the seventh in a series of
reports that Fitch has published tracking MMF portfolio exposure
to European financial institutions.