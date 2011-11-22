(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Hana Bank's
(Hana) hybrid securities at 'BB+' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Hana's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' with Stable Outlook and Support Rating Floor at 'A-'. A
full rating breakdown is provided below.
Hana's IDRs are driven by the bank's Support Rating Floor,
reflecting Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high
propensity to support the bank by the South Korean government
('A+'/Positive), if needed. Fitch views that Hana is
systematically important as one of the major commercial banks in
South Korea, with a sizable franchise in the local banking
system, accounting for 8%, 9%, and 9% of the system's total
assets, loans, and deposits, respectively. Unless Fitch
anticipates either less propensity or ability for the sovereign
to support the bank, no change in the support-driven IDR is
expected.
The removal of Hana's hybrid securities from RWN and
affirmation of its 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) reflect Fitch's
view that the planned acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank
('A-'/Stable) by its parent Hana Financial Group
(HFG) would have no material impact on Hana's
standalone credit profile, providing HFG does not rapidly
complete the acquisition of KEB, which Fitch expects to be the
case. The potential impact from funding the acquisition has been
reduced as HFG has less need to issue additional debt, while
Hana's financial performance has also improved. Hana's VR is
underpinned by its strong local franchise and adequate
capitalisation. It also takes into account a below-average
funding/liquidity profile by international standards and weaker
profitability than its immediate peers.
The rating of Hana's hybrid securities (preferred shares)
reflects their going-concern loss absorption features. The 'BB+'
rating is two notches below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's
current criteria and notching practice for such performing
securities. However, under proposed revisions of Fitch's
criteria, the rating of the hybrid securities and subordinated
bonds may be lowered. For details, please refer to the exposure
draft of 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital Securities' dated 28
July 2011.
Hana's regulatory net interest margin was 2.0% in H111,
which is lower than the industry average of 2.4%. The bank has
been keen on controlling costs to support its bottom line
profitability which was hit hard during the global credit crisis
by elevated credit costs.