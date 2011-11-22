(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'A' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. utility Seeboard Energy Ltd. We
subsequently withdrew the rating at the company's request.
Seeboard Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Energy PLC
(A/Negative/A-1). The rating methodology that we applied to Seeboard Energy
was that of equalization with EDF Energy. At the time of the withdrawal, the
outlook on Seeboard Energy was negative, in line with the outlook on EDF
Energy. The withdrawal of the rating on Seeboard Energy has no impact on the
ratings on EDF Energy.
Seeboard Energy did not have any debt outstanding at the time of the
withdrawal.
