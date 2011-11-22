(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on U.K. utility Seeboard Energy Ltd. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the company's request.

Seeboard Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of EDF Energy PLC (A/Negative/A-1). The rating methodology that we applied to Seeboard Energy was that of equalization with EDF Energy. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook on Seeboard Energy was negative, in line with the outlook on EDF Energy. The withdrawal of the rating on Seeboard Energy has no impact on the ratings on EDF Energy.

Seeboard Energy did not have any debt outstanding at the time of the withdrawal.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008