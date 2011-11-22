(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Fitch Ratings says the inaugural Standards for Gulf Debt Issuers published yesterday
by The Gulf Bond and Sukuk Association is a positive step towards increasing transparency and
public disclosure to give investors a better understanding of risks and symmetric access to
consistent information. However, their effectiveness will depend on greater clarity about the
details of the announced initiative, as well as its full and timely implementation.
"Fitch views positively the transparency and discipline that such complementary initiatives
offer to ensure greater transparency and consistency of GCC bonds and Sukuk as well as increased
transparency and governance worldwide," says Bashar Al Natoor, Director in Fitch's EMEA
Corporates team in Dubai. "Co-ordination between different stakeholders, including the goals of
policymakers, is key," Al Natoor added.
Over the past few years, there have been several major initiatives to improve transparency
in the GCC Bond and Sukuk market and provide more information to investors as well as to the
market in general. Fitch has traditionally been a strong advocate of transparency and is
supportive of such initiatives that aim to enhance it.