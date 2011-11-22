(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Fitch Ratings says the inaugural Standards for Gulf Debt Issuers published yesterday by The Gulf Bond and Sukuk Association is a positive step towards increasing transparency and public disclosure to give investors a better understanding of risks and symmetric access to consistent information. However, their effectiveness will depend on greater clarity about the details of the announced initiative, as well as its full and timely implementation.

"Fitch views positively the transparency and discipline that such complementary initiatives offer to ensure greater transparency and consistency of GCC bonds and Sukuk as well as increased transparency and governance worldwide," says Bashar Al Natoor, Director in Fitch's EMEA Corporates team in Dubai. "Co-ordination between different stakeholders, including the goals of policymakers, is key," Al Natoor added.

Over the past few years, there have been several major initiatives to improve transparency in the GCC Bond and Sukuk market and provide more information to investors as well as to the market in general. Fitch has traditionally been a strong advocate of transparency and is supportive of such initiatives that aim to enhance it.