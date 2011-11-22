(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

--We believe recent catastrophes, both within and outside Japan, will cause deterioration in the operating performance and capitalization of MS&AD Insurance Group and the NKSJ group, and these groups may not maintain financial profiles that are commensurate with the current ratings on their core insurers, as we previously expected.

-- We have placed the ratings on seven companies within MS&AD Insurance Group and the NKSJ group on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch listings when we get a clearer picture of the impact of losses from the recent natural catastrophes, particularly the floods in Thailand, on the groups' operating performance and capitalization. We expect any downgrades following the CreditWatch placements to be within one notch.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed the long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on seven Japanese insurers on CreditWatch with negative implications. The seven insurers are: Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.; Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. Ltd.; Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.; NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd.; and NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Inc. (see list below). We also placed on CreditWatch negative the overseas subsidiaries of two groups that are considered "core" to both groups under our group methodology as well as the subsidiaries guaranteed by those "core" entities. In addition, we placed on CreditWatch negative the financial enhancement rating on Sompo Japan and the issue ratings on the "core" entities of both groups.