(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Fitch Ratings said in a special report released today that credit metrics for rated memory semiconductor manufacturers in Asia-Pacific will remain stable in 2012, despite a weak operational outlook especially for dynamic random access memory (DRAM). The profitability of rated memory makers is likely to come under pressure due to price declines of memory chips, but their financial leverage will broadly remain commensurate with current rating levels.

"Revenue growth and profitability in the memory semiconductor industry will remain constrained by over-supply and resultant falls in memory prices " said Alvin Lim, associate director in Fitch's Telecommunications, Media and Technology (TMT) team. "However, the Fitch-rated memory makers should be able to withstand sharp price declines and will gain market share backed by their cost competitiveness and strong balance sheets," added Mr. Lim.

Fitch believes that the over-supply in production capacity is likely to be sustained and cause DRAM prices to fall further, resulting in negative revenue growth in 2012. However, the industry will cut capex, and second-tier makers are likely to reduce capacity - which should hold back the extent of price falls.

On the other hand, memory makers with a sizable exposure to specialty DRAM, such as server and mobile DRAM, will be able to partly mitigate the weak demand for commodity DRAM associated with personal computers (PCs). Although the competition in the specialty DRAM market will also become intense, this sector should still provide opportunities for growth.

As for NAND, Fitch expects demand growth to be as strong in 2012 as 2011. The agency believes this will be underpinned by the rising penetration of smart devices, a major demand driver for embedded NAND. A rising adoption of solid state disk (SSD) as the main storage for notebook PCs will also boost demand. NAND revenue will rise, as bit shipment growth will outpace the fall in prices.

Under such operational environment, Fitch does not foresee any substantial deterioration in the credit profiles of its rated memory manufacturers - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (SEC, 'A+'/Stable), Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba, 'BBB-'/Stable), and Hynix Semiconductors Inc, (Hynix, 'BB-'/Rating Watch Positive). Weak industry conditions are likely to be mitigated by these companies' strong market positions, technology leadership and robust liquidity. SEC and Toshiba will also benefit from their well-diversified business portfolios.

The report "2012 Outlook: Asia Pacific Memory Semiconductor Industry" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Memory Semiconductor Industry

here