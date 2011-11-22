(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Liberia-registered dry-bulk shipping company Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. (Excel) to 'B' from 'B+'. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request. At the time of the rating withdrawal, the outlook was negative.

The downgrade reflected our view of Excel's weakening financial risk profile, which we assessed as "highly leveraged". It also reflected our expectations that the company's operating performance will remain strained, given no signs of improvement in the dry bulk shipping market. As a result, we anticipate that Excel's credit protection measures and liquidity sources will erode over the next 12-15 months. In addition, we believe that Excel again faces tightening covenant pressures only a few months after having obtained amendments to some covenants to increase their headroom.

The rating previously incorporated our expectation of a moderate improvement in charter rates in 2012, which would have enabled Excel to achieve a turnaround in credit measures and generate sufficient free operating cash flows to cover its annual mandatory debt amortization. However, we have revised downward our forecasts and now foresee no improvement in charter rates in 2012. Based on these assumptions, we anticipate that Excel's credit measures will weaken, with a ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt declining to less than 10% in 2012 from about 13% in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011. Furthermore, we believe that Excel is likely to be cash flow negative (after debt amortization), leading to a fall in its unrestricted cash balance, Excel's sole liquidity source on hand absent the committed credit lines.

At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on Excel also reflected our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak", constrained by the company's participation in the high-risk dry-bulk shipping industry. In our opinion, Excel's competitive market position, good operating record, and low capital expenditure commitments partly offset these weaknesses.

