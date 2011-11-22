(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered the
long-term corporate credit rating on Liberia-registered dry-bulk shipping
company Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. (Excel) to 'B' from 'B+'. We
subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request. At the time of the
rating withdrawal, the outlook was negative.
The downgrade reflected our view of Excel's weakening financial risk
profile, which we assessed as "highly leveraged". It also reflected our
expectations that the company's operating performance will remain strained,
given no signs of improvement in the dry bulk shipping market. As a result, we
anticipate that Excel's credit protection measures and liquidity sources will
erode over the next 12-15 months. In addition, we believe that Excel again faces
tightening covenant pressures only a few months after having obtained
amendments to some covenants to increase their headroom.
The rating previously incorporated our expectation of a moderate improvement
in charter rates in 2012, which would have enabled Excel to achieve a
turnaround in credit measures and generate sufficient free operating cash
flows to cover its annual mandatory debt amortization. However, we have
revised downward our forecasts and now foresee no improvement in charter rates
in 2012. Based on these assumptions, we anticipate that Excel's credit
measures will weaken, with a ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt
declining to less than 10% in 2012 from about 13% in the 12 months to Sept.
30, 2011. Furthermore, we believe that Excel is likely to be cash flow
negative (after debt amortization), leading to a fall in its unrestricted cash
balance, Excel's sole liquidity source on hand absent the committed credit
lines.
At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on Excel also reflected our
assessment of its business risk profile as "weak", constrained by the
company's participation in the high-risk dry-bulk shipping industry. In our
opinion, Excel's competitive market position, good operating record, and low
capital expenditure commitments partly offset these weaknesses.
