Nov 22- Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has revised the National fund rating of Thailand-based Krungsri Cash Management Fund (KFCASH, formerly known as AYF Cash Management Fund) to 'AAAmmf(tha)' from 'AAA(tha)'/'V1(tha)'.

The 'AAAmmf(tha)' rating reflects KFCASH's strong capacity to achieve its investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk. The fund's rating revision to money market fund rating scale is supported by the credit quality, diversification, and liquidity of KFCASH's portfolio and the capabilities and resources of Krungsri Asset Management Company Limited (KSAM, formerly known as Ayudhaya Fund Management Company Limited) as investment advisor. To ensure a high level of liquid assets, KFCASH recently incorporated a minimum liquidity baseline and a limit on less liquid asset in its investment guidelines. As of 18 November 2011, KFCASH had approximately THB9.8bn in total assets under management (AUM).

The fund pursues its investment objectives by investing mainly in government securities. The remaining (up to 30%) is invested in the financial institutions sector in form of saving accounts and repurchase agreements. The fund is restricted from investing in securities issued by corporates.

Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' investment guidelines, KFCASH maintains high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities rated 'F1(tha)' or 'F1+(tha)' by Fitch or of a comparable credit quality according to other rating agencies. The fund's investment guidelines call for a minimum 70% investment in government securities, higher than Fitch's guidelines of 50% in 'F1+(tha)' securities. In line with the same guidelines, the fund limits its exposure to individual obligors and counterparties. As of 18 November 2011, KFCASH's Portfolio Credit Factor, which is a risk-weighted measure of the credit quality and maturity profile of the fund's portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' investment guidelines of 1.50 or less.

The fund seeks to limit its interest rate exposure by limiting its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) to 60 days, in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(tha)' investment guidelines. Although the fund does not set a limit on weighted average final maturity (WAMf), all of its investments are in fixed-rate securities resulting in similar levels between its WAMr and WAMf. As of 18 November 2011, KFCASH's WAMr was at 29 days. The fund's overall maturity profiles are consistent with Fitch's investment guidelines of 397-day maximum maturity limit for financial institution and fixed rate-government securities.

The fund's additional investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining sufficient levels of liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests. KFCASH invests at least 70% of its total assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualified assets (ie government securities maturing within 95 days). The fund's liquidity guidelines are more stringent than Fitch's investment guidelines of 25% for overnight liquidity and 40% for weekly liquidity applied to money market funds with high investor concentration. KFCASH's stringent liquidity guidelines help mitigate its high investor concentration and redemption risks. Over the past year, the fund's minimum cash and securities maturing within 10 days were at 9.4% of the portfolio.

KFCASH is managed by KSAM, which is 76.6% owned by Bank of Ayudhya ('AA-(tha)'/Stable/'F1+(tha)'). At end-October 2011, KSAM had THB95.4bn in total AUM. Approximately 62% of AUM was mutual funds while private and provident funds contributed the remaining. With a market share of 3%, KSAM ranked 8th in the mutual fund business with 89 funds under its management.

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the respective funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could lead to the rating being downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please see the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

To maintain the National Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from KSAM and conducts surveillance checks against its investment guidelines.