(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Fitch Rating has revised the Outlook on India's Batliboi Environmental Engineering Ltd (BEEL) to Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of the commentary.

The Negative Outlook reflects BEEL's deteriorating financial metrics. During the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue declined by 21.8% to INR382.7m, while EBIDTA stood at a loss of INR20.2m compared to a profit of INR9.2m in FY10. This is primarily due to delays in the execution of projects by counterparties in air and liquid pollution control segments leading to cost overruns and consequent losses for the company.

The ratings are constrained by BEEL's stressed liquidity position (cash balance: INR6.0m in FY11 as against INR8.8m in FY10) due its stretched working capital cycle. In FY11, net cash conversion cycle increased to 21days from 10days in FY10 on account of higher receivable days (FY11: 265 days; FY10: 240 days). To tide over liquidity pressures, the company's founders infused INR30m as equity into BEEL in FY11, which also prevented the erosion of its net worth to almost negative due to losses incurred over FY04-FY11. Net worth as on 31 March 2011 stood at INR28.9m.

BEEL has also obtained liquidity support from Batliboi Limited ('Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable), another entity controlled by the sponsor, and has access to the latter's INR250m working capital limits. However, Fitch has taken a standalone view of BEEL as the agency believes that other than this support, the operational and strategic linkages between the entities remain weak.

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if the company becomes profitable and there is a substantial and sustained improvement in its financial metrics over the medium term. Conversely, continued cash losses resulting into the erosion of the company's net worth and/or delayed financial support from its founders may result in negative rating action.

Established in 1959, BEEL is involved in the design, selection, engineering, fabrication, supply, installation, and commissioning of air and water pollution control equipment, and a variety of systems with industrial and municipal applications.

The following facilities of BEEL's have been affirmed:

INR0.77m term loan as on September 2011: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

INR6.5m cash credit: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

INR2.5m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'