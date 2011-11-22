(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement by U.K.-based electricity and gas utility Centrica PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) that it is acquiring gas fields in the Norwegian North Sea from Statoil ASA (AA-/Stable/A-1+), for a consideration of GBP1 billion, has no immediate effect on our ratings or outlook on Centrica. We understand the assets acquired are cash generative, and, in our view, the increase in adjusted debt resulting from the transaction will have only a marginal effect on Centrica's consolidated debt coverage ratios. Consequently, we anticipate that the company's credit metrics will remain above the 35% that we consider commensurate with our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Centrica.

We consider that the acquisition supports Centrica's business risk profile to a limited degree. This is because it will improve the company's energy hedge ratio (defined as the proportion of gas and electricity needs that are supplied from either the company's own assets or certain long-term contracts) to about 50% after tax, from 46% previously.

We understand that the acquisition forms part of a wider strategic partnership with Statoil that includes a 10-year contract to supply gas to the U.K. from 2015. The contract, which is valued at about GBP13 billion at today's prices, will be priced off a market-based index and will provide sufficient gas to meet about 5% of total annual U.K. gas demand.