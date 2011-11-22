(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
the announcement by U.K.-based electricity and gas utility
Centrica PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) that it is acquiring gas
fields in the Norwegian North Sea from Statoil ASA
(AA-/Stable/A-1+), for a consideration of GBP1 billion, has no
immediate effect on our ratings or outlook on Centrica. We
understand the assets acquired are cash generative, and, in our
view, the increase in adjusted debt resulting from the
transaction will have only a marginal effect on Centrica's
consolidated debt coverage ratios. Consequently, we anticipate
that the company's credit metrics will remain above the 35% that
we consider commensurate with our 'A-' long-term corporate
credit rating on Centrica.
We consider that the acquisition supports Centrica's
business risk profile to a limited degree. This is because it
will improve the company's energy hedge ratio (defined as the
proportion of gas and electricity needs that are supplied from
either the company's own assets or certain long-term contracts)
to about 50% after tax, from 46% previously.
We understand that the acquisition forms part of a wider
strategic partnership with Statoil that includes a 10-year
contract to supply gas to the U.K. from 2015. The contract,
which is valued at about GBP13 billion at today's prices, will
be priced off a market-based index and will provide sufficient
gas to meet about 5% of total annual U.K. gas demand.