-- After a period of recovery, market conditions in the European paper industry have softened as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty, and we see increased downside risks relating to demand and pricing prospects over the near term.

-- Finland-based forest products group Stora Enso Oyj's strategic investment spending is likely to increase, in our opinion. This could cause credit measures to weaken to levels which would not support an upgrade over the near term.

-- We are revising the outlook on Stora Enso to stable from positive, reflecting our view that the probability of an upgrade over the near term has declined. At the same time, we are affirming all of our credit ratings on Stora Enso, including the 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Stora Enso can maintain adjusted funds from operations to debt of 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x-3.5x, despite potentially weaker market conditions and increased investment levels.

The outlook revision primarily reflects our assessment that the probability of an upgrade over the near term has declined. This is based on our assumptions of weaker demand for Stora Enso's key products over the near term, due to macroeconomic uncertainty. We are also factoring in higher investment levels over the short to medium term, reflecting the group's strategic growth projects. We still believe, however, that Stora Enso will be able to maintain rating-commensurate credit measures, for example adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x-3.5x. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the corresponding ratios stood at about 25% and 2.9x.

Our revised base case financial forecast is underpinned by the following key assumptions:

-- A moderate decline in demand driven by macroeconomic uncertainty. We believe that this will have a negative effect on pricing prospects, although we recognize upside potential in newsprint and magazine papers due to industry closures.

-- A decline in average input costs in 2012 compared with 2011 but with a meaningful risk that these will remain at challenging levels. Any substantial deviation from this assumption could cause further downward pressure on prices.

-- A meaningful increase in capital spending and adjusted debt levels. Stora Enso has several ongoing expansion projects, including a containerboard machine in Poland and a pulp mill in Uruguay. In addition, the group has stated that it has plans to build an integrated pulp and board plant in China.

The ratings on Stora Enso continue to reflect our view of the group's fair business risk and significant financial risk profiles.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Stora Enso can maintain adjusted funds from operations to debt of 20%-25% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x-3.5x, despite potentially weaker market conditions and increased investment levels.

