Nov 22- Amid a reallocation of market share across the U.S. retail industry in 2012, Fitch Ratings expects the stronger, growth-oriented retailers will continue to take market share, while others struggle to maintain relevance in a mature but dynamic sector.

Positive or negative traction on this front will be central to ratings movement. Fitch notes market share defensibility is a crucial consideration when assessing retail credit profiles.

Another key theme for 2012 is the changing business models for U.S. retailers,especially the specialty retail segment, which faces enhanced competition, the development of newer channels and the need to adapt accordingly.

Fitch expects overall credit stability for U.S. retailers in 2012, reflecting mid-single-digit sales growth amid the backdrop of changing business models and the ability of companies to defend market share. Five retailers currently have Negative Outlooks and one a Positive Outlook, suggesting modest downward pressure on ratings over the next 12 months.

Same-store sales are expected to increase 2%-3% with modest expansion in square footage. Liquidity will remain generally strong and 2012 debt maturities are moderate ($12 billion in debt coming due across the 45 companies rated or monitored by Fitch).

Shareholder-friendly activities among investment-grade rated companies are on the rise and Fitch expects this to continue in 2012, with potential ratings implications. The risk of a double-dip recession or another significant economic setback is another potential threat to the sector's Stable Outlook. Fitch notes, however, that most retailers are appropriately positioned within the context of their current ratings, negating the possibility of wholesale downgrades.

For the 2012 holiday season, Fitch projects 2%-3% growth over 2011, following a strong back-to-school season. These expectations recognize the weak recovery in consumer spending and an ongoing focus on value.

