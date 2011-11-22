(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22-
OVERVIEW
-- Credit enhancement has increased as the transaction has
deleveraged.
-- The reserve fund is fully funded, and excess spread has
been reported for each payment date since closing.
-- We have thus raised our rating on the class B1 notes and
affirmed our ratings on all other classes.
-- Marble Arch Residential Securitisation No. 3
is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing mortgages
originated by Matlock Bank.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K.
RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of
this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our
current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on
all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit
rating on the class B1 notes in Marble Arch Residential
Securitisation No. 3 Ltd. (MARS 3). At the same time, we
affirmed our ratings on all other classes in the transaction
(see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow
review of the most recent information that we have received for
this transaction. Our analysis showed an improvement in
collateral performance, and a generally positive trend in key
performance indicators.
MARS 3 has a low pool factor of 16.14%. In our opinion,
deleveraging, combined with a reserve fund that is not
amortizing (GBP6.50 million, or 12.52% of the current note
balance), provides credit enhancement that supports an 'A-'
rating on the class B1 notes. Excess spread has also been
reported for each interest payment date since closing in 2005.
Levels of repossessions are low at just 0.26%, and losses
have stabilized. Severe delinquencies, while having shown some
volatility, have generally been decreasing. Total delinquencies,
meanwhile, have stabilized along with losses.
In March 2012, the note margins are due to step up, along
with costs associated with the liquidity facility, basis swaps,
and currency swaps. We have factored these additional costs into
our cash flow analysis.
MARS 3 is a U.K. nonconforming residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) transaction securitizing mortgages originated
by Matlock Bank Ltd.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions on these notes based on
our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are
under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology
And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).
As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are
soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to
proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the
market feedback, which may result in further changes to the
criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS
criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria
change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this
transaction.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K.
RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil this transaction
using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And
Research").