(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22-
-- Following the issue of a revised pavement major
maintenance plan to 2020, the project's technical adviser (TA)
has concluded that a significant improvement has been made in
respect to these works.
-- This, together with earlier changes in ProjectCo
management and the introduction of more experienced personnel at
major maintenance advisers WSP Civils Ltd., has led to an
improving overall situation with respect to the management of,
and planning for, pavement major maintenance, in our opinion.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the underlying
rating on the project to stable from negative and affirming the
rating at 'BBB'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that operations and
maintenance will continue to be delivered at a satisfactory
level and that the project's financial risk profile will remain
consistent with the current one.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
revised to stable from negative the outlook on the Standard &
Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the senior debt issued by
Northern Ireland-registered special-purpose vehicle, Highway
Management (City) Finance PLC (ProjectCo). At the same
time, the SPUR was affirmed at 'BBB'.
The debt retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA+/Watch
Negative/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal.
The outlook revision and affirmation reflect the receipt of
a positive overall opinion from the project's technical adviser
(TA) on ProjectCo's revised pavement major maintenance plan to
2020. This, in turn, follows earlier changes in ProjectCo
management and the introduction of more experienced personnel at
major maintenance advisers WSP Civils Ltd. (WSP). As a result,
overall, we believe that considerable efforts have been made to
address the management of, and planning for, pavement major
maintenance.
The revised pavement major maintenance plan incorporates no
further significant changes to the budget. The total major
maintenance expenditure over the remaining life of the project
also remains unchanged, and is broadly the same as ProjectCo
forecast at financial close. There is still a risk that major
maintenance costs may increase over the longer term as more data
is gathered from future road surface condition surveys. However,
we believe that ProjectCo, supported by WSP and overseen by the
TA, have the relevant skills and experience to manage the
situation adequately.
In our view, routine operations and maintenance will
continue to be delivered at a satisfactory level and major
maintenance works will be managed in such a way that the
financial risk profile of the project will remain consistent
with the current one.
At the current rating level, we see limited room for
financial underperformance as reflected by, for example, the
reported annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR). We could
take a negative rating action if, for instance, further major
maintenance works than currently budgeted for were required to
maintain the road at the contracted standard, or if the
financial risk profile of the project were otherwise to
deteriorate. Similar action could result if the relationship
between ProjectCo and DRD were to deteriorate. Evidence of such
deterioration could be a material increase in the level of
penalty points awarded or the issuance of warning notices as a
result of failures in the provision of routine operations, for
example.
It is unlikely, in our view, that any positive rating action
would be taken in the foreseeable future without a significant
improvement in the project's forecast ADSCRs.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating
Definitions, June 3, 2009
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria,
Sept. 19, 2007