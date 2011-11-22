(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Following the issue of a revised pavement major maintenance plan to 2020, the project's technical adviser (TA) has concluded that a significant improvement has been made in respect to these works.

-- This, together with earlier changes in ProjectCo management and the introduction of more experienced personnel at major maintenance advisers WSP Civils Ltd., has led to an improving overall situation with respect to the management of, and planning for, pavement major maintenance, in our opinion.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on the underlying rating on the project to stable from negative and affirming the rating at 'BBB'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that operations and maintenance will continue to be delivered at a satisfactory level and that the project's financial risk profile will remain consistent with the current one.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised to stable from negative the outlook on the Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the senior debt issued by Northern Ireland-registered special-purpose vehicle, Highway Management (City) Finance PLC (ProjectCo). At the same time, the SPUR was affirmed at 'BBB'.

The debt retains an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA+/Watch Negative/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal.

The outlook revision and affirmation reflect the receipt of a positive overall opinion from the project's technical adviser (TA) on ProjectCo's revised pavement major maintenance plan to 2020. This, in turn, follows earlier changes in ProjectCo management and the introduction of more experienced personnel at major maintenance advisers WSP Civils Ltd. (WSP). As a result, overall, we believe that considerable efforts have been made to address the management of, and planning for, pavement major maintenance.

The revised pavement major maintenance plan incorporates no further significant changes to the budget. The total major maintenance expenditure over the remaining life of the project also remains unchanged, and is broadly the same as ProjectCo forecast at financial close. There is still a risk that major maintenance costs may increase over the longer term as more data is gathered from future road surface condition surveys. However, we believe that ProjectCo, supported by WSP and overseen by the TA, have the relevant skills and experience to manage the situation adequately.

In our view, routine operations and maintenance will continue to be delivered at a satisfactory level and major maintenance works will be managed in such a way that the financial risk profile of the project will remain consistent with the current one.

At the current rating level, we see limited room for financial underperformance as reflected by, for example, the reported annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR). We could take a negative rating action if, for instance, further major maintenance works than currently budgeted for were required to maintain the road at the contracted standard, or if the financial risk profile of the project were otherwise to deteriorate. Similar action could result if the relationship between ProjectCo and DRD were to deteriorate. Evidence of such deterioration could be a material increase in the level of penalty points awarded or the issuance of warning notices as a result of failures in the provision of routine operations, for example.

It is unlikely, in our view, that any positive rating action would be taken in the foreseeable future without a significant improvement in the project's forecast ADSCRs.

