(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23-

OVERVIEW

-- We believe the Spanish RMBS market is likely to face continuing downside risks in 2012, which could dampen any improvement in performance.

-- Reported delinquencies increased in Q3 2011 following a decline in Q1.

-- Our prepayment index continued its long-term decline, reflecting the low level of mortgage funding due to a depressed housing market.

-- Spanish banks are undergoing a restructuring process and have found themselves under increasing pressure from the eurozone debt crisis.

-- Most of our rating actions in Q3 2011 were as a result of the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria.

Reported delinquencies in the loan pools backing Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) increased in Q3 2011, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Q2/Q3 Spanish RMBS index report.

Meanwhile, our prepayment rate index continued to decline, reaching a new low of 4.07% in Q3 2011, down by 21.12% quarter-on-quarter.

"In our view, these performance indicators point to further deterioration in the credit quality of the collateral backing Spanish RMBS transactions. We believe this has resulted from lowered economic growth forecasts and the ongoing deteriorating performance of the real estate and financial sectors," said credit analyst Virginie Couchet.

She added: "The housing market is showing few signs of recovery as it remains largely exposed to a supply overhang of unsold homes against falling demand. And more recently, we have seen the Spanish financial sector's asset quality worsen as it has accumulated more nonperforming assets."

On Oct. 13, 2011, we lowered our long-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'AA-' from 'AA'. Combined with the effects of a deteriorating financial sector, this has affected the ratings on some Spanish RMBS tranches, which we lowered or placed on CreditWatch negative as a result.

We took rating actions on a total of 225 Spanish RMBS tranches in Q3 2011. Of these, we took 138 actions following the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, and 87 for performance reasons, following a credit and cash flow analysis.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Spanish RMBS Index Report Q2/Q3 2011: Delinquencies Rise In Line With A Sluggish Housing Market And Financial Sector Restructuring, Nov. 22, 2011