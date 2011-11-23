(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23- Fitch Ratings has affirmed TNK-BP International Ltd.'s (TNK-BP) Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed TNK-BP Finance's senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term rating at F3. The Outlook for all Long-term ratings is
Stable.
TNK-BP is the third-largest oil and gas producer in Russia with daily output of
1.77m barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed) in 9M2011, excluding equity
affiliates, representing a 2.1% increase yoy due to production growth in
Orenburg and from Uvat and Verkhnechonskoye (VCNG) greenfields. Greenfields
accounted for 11% of the total output in 9M11. The company's demonstrated
ability to implement key projects in a timely fashion and the increasing share
of greenfield production over time is beneficial to its business profile.
As part of its long-term strategy to increase the share of gas to over 20% of
production and EBITDA, TNK-BP is developing gas assets in Russia, in particular
Rospan, which are at an early stage of development. In 2010, TNK-BP reported
that its gas sales accounted for only 12% of total hydrocarbon output and a mere
3% of EBITDA. Fitch expects that the share of gas in the company's total
hydrocarbon production will not increase materially until 2015. In addition to
gas processing, TNK-BP is actively working on the utilisation of its associated
gas at power plants, both captive and commercial, in the regions of its
operations. In the medium to long term, TNK-BP should benefit from the
government's plan to liberalise the price of natural gas sold on the Russian
domestic market by 2014. Fitch anticipates domestic gas prices in Russia to
increase by 15% in 2012.
Fitch also expects that TNK-BP's EBITDA will remain in the range of USD7.9bn to
USD11.4bn in 2011-2014, applying the agency's updated oil price deck (USD102.5
per bbl in 2011, USD85 in 2012, USD77.5 in 2013 and USD70 in 2014 and
thereafter), as compared to EBITDA of USD10.2bn in 2010. This is comparable to
equally rated peers operating in the Russian oil and gas industry. Fitch expects
that EBITDA per boe will gradually decrease from USD19.3 to just above USD13
during the same period under Fitch's conservative oil price assumptions.
Fitch notes that TNK-BP's balance sheet remains healthy, with a debt maturity
profile that is appropriate for the current ratings. At 30 September 2011,
TNK-BP had gross unadjusted debt of USD7.8bn, all unsecured, with an average
maturity of 3.8 years. TNK-BP needs to repay or refinance USD211mn of short-term
borrowings in Q411 and further USD1bn in 2012. Fitch forecasts that in 2012
TNK-BP will generate USD7.4bn in cash flows from operations, before capex,
acquisitions and dividends of USD8.4bn in total. Liquidity is enhanced by cash
on hand of USD2.4bn and committed undrawn credit facilities in excess of USD400m
at 30 September 2011.
Fitch estimates that TNK-BP will maintain key mid-cycle credit ratios, such as
funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage below 1.5x and an FFO interest
coverage ratio above 10x, which is commensurate with the current rating levels.
Russia remains the world's largest oil producing country with an output of
10.34m barrels of oil per day (bpd) in October 2011, which is 11% higher than
that of Saudi Arabia, the world's number two producer with 9.4m bpd.
TNK-BP International Ltd. is a BVI-registered parent of a number of exploration
and production, refining and marketing companies with assets and operations
primarily in Russia and Ukraine. The TNK-BP group is one of the largest
vertically integrated companies in Russia and has the third-largest hydrocarbons
reserves and production volume in the country. Ownership and control is divided
between BP plc (50%) on one side and Alfa Group (25%), Access Industries (12.5%)
and Renova (12.5%), collectively referred to as AAR, on the other.