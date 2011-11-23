(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings to Lanark Master Issuer's series 2011-1 notes.

-- This will be the second issuance out of the Lanark Master Trust, which was established in 2007.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales, will back the notes.

-- These preliminary ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to Lanark Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes series 2011-1 (see list below).

This will be the second issuance out of the Lanark Master Trust, which was established in 2007. The mortgages included in the master trust were originated by Clydesdale Bank PLC and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Ltd.

Clydesdale Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd., is a financial institution which offers a comprehensive range of banking and other related services. Its mortgage business focuses on residential prime owner occupied borrowers, as well as buy-to-let mortgage products originated through its branch network as well as intermediaries.

The pool includes offset mortgages. These hold mortgage loans and current or savings accounts separate, but offset the balances against each other to reduce interest payments on the mortgage loan. Offset mortgages are therefore subject to set-off risk which is covered for by the seller share.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have assigned the preliminary ratings to the notes issued by Lanark Master Issuer, based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).

As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in the master trust.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.