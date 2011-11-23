(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on TDX Group Ltd. as a master servicer of consumer finance in the U.K.

The withdrawal of the master servicer ranking was made at TDX's request.

